Hesperia, CA

MINOR INJURIES IN CRASH IN WONDER VALLEY WEDNESDAY MORNING

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semi hauling two trailers jack-knifed and rolled over early Wednesday morning after a car in front of it tried to make a U-turn in Wonder Valley. According to the California Highway Patrol, Adrian Garcia, 20, of Covina, was driving a silver Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 62 about 4:20 a.m. East of Thistle Drive, Garcia started to slow for unknown reasons. Behind him was a white Freightliner semi pulling two trailers driven by Richard Hernandez, 39, of Hesperia. Hernandez tried to avoid crashing into the back of Garcia by pulling into the westbound lane to pass him. As he did so, Garcia made a U-turn right into the semi. The truck hit the Civic in the driver’s side; the truck continued into the desert, jack-knifed, and rolled over. The Civic came to rest on the eastbound shoulder. A passenger in the Civic, Caleb Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Barbara, was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with minor injuries. Both drivers refused medical treatment. Everyone was wearing their seat belts.

