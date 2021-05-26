Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clallam County, WA

Crews to reopen portions of SR 112 as construction continues in Clallam County

wa.gov
 28 days ago

SEIKU – After five months, Olympic Peninsula travelers west of Port Angeles will regain access to almost 6 miles of State Route 112. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen a portion of the highway to two-way travel between mileposts 39 and 33.4. The shortened closure points will be between mileposts 31 and 33.4. Portions of the highway will reopen with a temporary gravel surface.

wsdot.wa.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Angeles, WA
Government
City
Port Angeles, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Clallam County, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Clallam County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#State Route 112#Mileposts 31#Scarsella Bros Inc#Wsdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.