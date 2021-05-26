Crews to reopen portions of SR 112 as construction continues in Clallam County

SEIKU – After five months, Olympic Peninsula travelers west of Port Angeles will regain access to almost 6 miles of State Route 112. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen a portion of the highway to two-way travel between mileposts 39 and 33.4. The shortened closure points will be between mileposts 31 and 33.4. Portions of the highway will reopen with a temporary gravel surface.