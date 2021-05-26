Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Graduate fellow explores artificial intelligence, nuclear nonproliferation

EurekAlert
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This is the fourth in a series about explainable AI and national security at PNNL; see the previous features here:. 1. https://www.pnnl.gov/news-media/explainable-ai-must-nuclear-nonproliferation-national-security. 2. https://www.pnnl.gov/news-media/decoding-black-box-ai-tackle-national-security-concerns. 3. https://www.pnnl.gov/news-media/sidestepping-thin-data-problem-national-security. In our recent explainable artificial intelligence (AI) highlights, we have heard about cats and dogs, wolves and huskies, and thin data--these myriad examples...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Virtual Environment#Nuclear Engineering#Nuclear Radiation#Pnnl#Ngfp#Wonders#Penn State University#U S Department Of Energy#Support Nonproliferation#Nnsa Researchers#Ai Research#Collaboration#Weapons Development#Radiation Detection#National Security#Ai Systems#Next Generation Ai#Potential Ai Applications#Fellowships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Jobstechgig.com

5 Top skills to become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer

This job role requires a blend of skills in areas such as software development, coding, data science as well as data engineering. Even though this job role is similar to data engineering, AI engineers don’t require to write codes that often. Let’s explore the top five skills to become an AI engineer.
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

The Emerging Role of Artificial Intelligence in Human Lung Imaging

Fighting respiratory diseases is a priority for the world’s leaders and healthcare systems. Millions of people, including those in developed countries, die from respiratory illnesses each year, despite huge societal stakes invested in the matter. The advent of new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in healthcare have emboldened respiratory diseases’ curative...
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Will Inevitably Merge

AI research keeps reaching new milestones. The deep learning paradigm keeps reaffirming its dominance year after year. It seems safe to assume that neural networks will govern the future of AI. Yet, promises keep falling short. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) doesn’t seem to be near despite what some claim. AI systems are still very dumb and narrow. There seems to be a missing gap between where AI is and where we want it to be.
Public Healthgisuser.com

How Artificial Intelligence Helped Fight The Global Pandemic

In today’s world, artificial intelligence has changed a lot of lives and business. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a large subject of computer science devoted to the development of intelligent computers capable of doing activities that would typically need human intelligence. While AI is a heterogeneous discipline with numerous methodologies, developments in machine learning and deep learning are transforming practically every aspect of the IT sector.
Berkeley, CAai-summary.com

Summary: Envisioning safer cities with artificial intelligence

U.S. National Science Foundation-funded researchers at the Computational Modeling and Simulation Center, or SimCenter, have developed a suite of tools called BRAILS — short for Building Recognition using AI at Large-Scale — that can automatically identify characteristics of buildings in a city and detect the risks a city’s structures would face in the event of an earthquake, hurricane or tsunami.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

New Artificial Intelligence program begins at Ferris

BIG RAPIDS — A 15-month schedule is underway to develop Ferris State University’s $29.5 million Center for Virtual Learning on the Big Rapids campus. The future facility, planned for the site of the former Vandercook Hall, will be home to Information Security and Intelligence, the School of Digital Media, School of Education, eLearning and the new Artificial Intelligence program.
ComputersLaredo Morning Times

How to start your career as a programmer in artificial intelligence?

In the last decade, the demand for artificial intelligence programmers has increased exponentially, both in Mexico and throughout the world. According to Gartner , sectors such as energy, retail , financial services, telecommunications and manufacturing, are the most predisposed to take advantage of artificial intelligence in Mexico. Precisely Donald Feinberg...
Computerspasadenanow.com

Interested in Artificial Intelligence? Check Out This New Weekly Series

Innovate Pasadena and Artificial Intelligence Los Angeles (AILA) are partnering with Global Research Methods and Data Science (RMDS) for a free online meet-up on “AI Bias and Surveillance: Recognition, Analysis and Prediction” on Tuesday, June 1, 4 to 5 p.m. The program is targeted to anyone interested in AI bias...
MilitaryFrontiersman

Memo Outlines DOD Plans for Ethical Artificial Intelligence

From the battlefield to the back office, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how the Defense Department does business in areas like increasing the speed of decision making, making sense of complex data sets and improving efficiency in back-office operations. Ensuring that AI is developed, procured and used responsibly and ethically is a top priority for the department's top leader.
Healthmit.edu

The potential of artificial intelligence to bring equity in health care

Health care is at a junction, a point where artificial intelligence tools are being introduced to all areas of the space. This introduction comes with great expectations: AI has the potential to greatly improve existing technologies, sharpen personalized medicines, and, with an influx of big data, benefit historically underserved populations.
Computersmit.edu

Artificial intelligence system could help counter the spread of disinformation

Disinformation campaigns are not new — think of wartime propaganda used to sway public opinion against an enemy. What is new, however, is the use of the internet and social media to spread these campaigns. The spread of disinformation via social media has the power to change elections, strengthen conspiracy theories, and sow discord.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Complete Guide To Be an Artificial Intelligence Professional

Artificial Intelligence is one of the biggest technological waves that have hit the world of technology. According to research from Gartner, artificial intelligence will create a business value worth US$3.9 trillion by 2022. Globally the artificial Intelligence market will grow at a rate of 154 percent. This resulted in the high demand for AI engineers today.
Businessmartechseries.com

Leonovus Joins Artificial Intelligence Affiliate Network

Leonovus Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to become an Affiliate of AI Partnerships Corp (“AIP”). AIP is establishing a world-wide network of artificial intelligence (“AI”) solution integrators targeting small to medium-sized companies who typically have had limited access to AI because of the cost and complexity of implementation. The AIP network solves the access problem by providing a global network of focused AI system integrators.
Computerspsychologytoday.com

The Next Step for Artificial Intelligence: Self-Deception

The next challenge for humans' sense of self-importance might arise when machines can not only "think" but also have consciousness. Consciousness is a product of the brain's capacity for self-deception, and it may help to accurately predict others' behavior. A "Turing test 2.0" might not ask if a machine can...
TechnologyeWeek

#eWEEKchat June 8: Challenges in Artificial Intelligence

On Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. PST, @eWEEKNews will host its 99th monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Challenges in Artificial Intelligence,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief. We’ll discuss the current state of the AI market, in particular what forces are holding it back,...
Technologyarxiv.org

Towards Fairness Certification in Artificial Intelligence

Thanks to the great progress of machine learning in the last years, several Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques have been increasingly moving from the controlled research laboratory settings to our everyday life. AI is clearly supportive in many decision-making scenarios, but when it comes to sensitive areas such as health care, hiring policies, education, banking or justice, with major impact on individuals and society, it becomes crucial to establish guidelines on how to design, develop, deploy and monitor this technology. Indeed the decision rules elaborated by machine learning models are data-driven and there are multiple ways in which discriminatory biases can seep into data. Algorithms trained on those data incur the risk of amplifying prejudices and societal stereotypes by over associating protected attributes such as gender, ethnicity or disabilities with the prediction task. Starting from the extensive experience of the National Metrology Institute on measurement standards and certification roadmaps, and of Politecnico di Torino on machine learning as well as methods for domain bias evaluation and mastering, we propose a first joint effort to define the operational steps needed for AI fairness certification. Specifically we will overview the criteria that should be met by an AI system before coming into official service and the conformity assessment procedures useful to monitor its functioning for fair decisions.
Posted by
Dr Mehmet Yildiz

The Emergence and Convergence of Artificial Intelligence in the Business World

Artіfісіаl іntеllіgеnсе (AI) is a brоаd fіеld оf соmрutеr ѕсіеnсе and information technology (IT) thаt fосuѕеѕ on creating іntеllіgеnt machines thаt саn accomplish activities that wоuld nоrmаllу nееd human іntеllіgеnсе. We use AI as a term thаt dеѕсrіbеѕ thе ѕіmulаtіоn of human intelligence іn rоbоtѕ thаt are рrоgrаmmеd tо thіnk аnd асt lіkе humаnѕ.
Computer Sciencetechgig.com

NIT-K, Surathkal launches B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence

NIT-K, Surathkal is going to introduce the new UG programme in emerging technology Artificial Intelligence. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, the premier technical institute, will introduce a new UG programme in. Artificial Intelligence. . The institute is working on one of the courses in emerging technologies. The four-year B.Tech...
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

This is a great moment to look for a new job in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is essential because it allows the software to perform human capacities such as understanding, reasoning, planning, communication, and perception in an increasingly effective, efficient, and low-cost manner. In most business sectors, automating these skills opens up new opportunities. With the significant evolution of algorithms, AI is already...