Townsquare Media New Jersey Makes Three Programming Appointments.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich DeSisto is named Brand Manager/afternoon host at Townsquare Media classic rock “105.7 The Hawk” WCHR Monmouth-Ocean, NJ. He arrives from Beasley Media Group classic rock WMGK Philadelphia, where he served as a weekend personality. In other cluster news, Matt Ryan is upped to Brand Manager at hot AC “94.3...

Townsquare Media of Monmouth-Ocean is making some positive changes to their leadership team. Rich De Sisto is returning home to the Jersey Shore to host afternoons and serve as Brand Manager for WCHR-FM 105.7 The Hawk. His recent career stops include WMGK and WBEN in Philadelphia, and WJBR in Wilmington.
In Monmouth-Ocean Townsquare has made a new hire and promoted two. Rich De Sisto is returning to the Jersey Shore as Brand Manager for WCHR-FM. He’ll also host the PM Drive shift. De Sisto’s recent stops include WMGK and WBEN in Philadelphia, and WJBR in Wilmington. Growing up in NJ,...