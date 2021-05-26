Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

BTS McDonald’s meal launches today — with cool merch to boot

By Jim Harrington
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of waiting, U.S. fans can finally enjoy the BTS Meal at McDonald’s. McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. began selling the meal — celebrating the famed K-pop band, which arguably ranks as the world’s most popular musical act — on Wednesday (May 26). It reportedly goes on sale in South Korea on May 27.

www.mercurynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Restaurants#Launches#Celebrity Fans#Hoodies#Branded Content#Sales#Mcdonald#Chicken#Coke#Big Hit Music#Cnn Business#Colombian#Bts Fans#Bts Content#T Shirts#Selling#Bathrobes#Today#Rapper Travis Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
BTS
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
RecipesInternational Business Times

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Musicgmanetwork.com

BTS, McDonald’s to drop collab merch May 27

ARMYs, get ready because the McDonald’s and BTS collaboration merchandise is officially dropping on Thursday, May 27. If you’re looking for a unique way to show your love to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, why not do it by sporting an outfit inspired by them?. According...
MusicElite Daily

This Is Not A Drill, ARMYs: The BTS x McDonald's Collab Merch Includes Photocards

Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. BTS has surprised ARMYs once again. Just a day before McDonald’s launches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the group announced their partnership with the food giant includes exclusive merchandise as well. Although they didn’t reveal exactly what goodies fans can purchase, one thing’s for sure: ARMYs will be able to get their hands on special photocards. Since they’ll likely sell out quickly, here’s everything you need to know about the BTS x McDonald's collab merch in order to make sure you snag them.
CelebritiesFood & Wine

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
CelebritiesNME

Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal. Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.
Shoppingtheurbantwist.com

On eBay, A ‘Among Us’-Shaped Chicken McNugget From McDonald’s BTS Meal Is Selling For $100,000

McDonald’s’ BTS Meal, named after the record-breaking Korean band, includes 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke, and two dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun. It’s as popular as the group itself, so much so that a single BTS Meal McNugget that looks like one of the crewmates from the murder mystery party game Among Us is going for nearly $100,000 on eBay. It’s the ideal mix of music, video games, cuisine, and spending a ridiculous amount of money on a novelty item.
Beauty & Fashiontimeandtidewatches.com

Rapper Travis Scott’s watch collection is a masterclass in how to spend it when you got it

When you become a world famous recording artist, you stand to make a ton of money and inevitably acquire a drool-worthy collection of luxury goods. Of course, here at Time+Tide we are all about watches. Recently we have explored watches worn by Cardi B, Nick Jonas, Usher, and more, but for today’s session of celebrity watch-spotting we’re going to dig into some highlights within the watch collection of Travis Scott.
LifestyleFood Beast

Kingsford Collabs With Ben Baller For A Baller AF Golden Grill

Shouts to @benballer for sending over the custom @kingsford . What we making today @_bookofelie and ##foodbeast fam??. When it comes to the hottest jewelry creations, Ben Baller has long been known to be the go-to name. His custom-built jewelry has donned the likes of Mariah Carey, Frank Ocean, and The Weeknd, all boasting Baller's penchant for hardware flair.