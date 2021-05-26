Cumulus Speeds Up Debt Repayment Plan With $175M Payoff.

- Principal Repayments Delayed At Least Until January 1, 2022. - Repayment Delay and Recent ATM Activity Extends Cash Runway Substantially Through the First Quarter of 2022. DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - Get Report ("Hercules") to extend principal payments under its existing loan agreement until at least January 1, 2022. Repayments of outstanding principal amounts under the company's debt facility with Hercules were scheduled to begin on July 1, 2021. Terms of the amended agreement provide for an initial six-month extension to January 1, 2022, with the ability to delay the principal debt repayments until July 1, 2022 upon achievement of certain financing and product revenue milestones.