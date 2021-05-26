Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cumulus Speeds Up Debt Repayment Plan With $175M Payoff.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumulus Media is in the midst of paying down $175 million of debt with a large chunk of that coming from the proceeds of a pair of recent asset sales. On May 17 the company paid off the $60 million balance on a revolver loan well ahead of its 2025 due date. The move resets the revolver allowing Cumulus to tap into it once again if it chooses to during the next four years for general corporate purposes.

www.insideradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Net Debt#Espn Radio#Repayment Plan#Asset Sales#Interest Expense#Total Sales#Cash#Wmal Fm#Espn Radio#Americans#Cumulus Media#Wmal Washington#175m Payoff#Debt Repayments#Loan Prepayments#Company#Bankruptcy#Balance#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsCrain's Chicago Business

Kraft Heinz to buy back up to $2.8 billion of debt

(Bloomberg) — Kraft Heinz Co. is buying back as much as $2.8 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company looks to further cut its debt load after closing on the sale of its nuts business. The company launched a tender offer Monday to repurchase as many as 10 individual...
EconomyCommercial Observer

Expect US CMBS Loan Resolutions to Gain Steam in Second Half of 2021: Fitch

As the U.S. economy and commercial property sector looks ahead to what might be a promising and eventful summer, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan resolutions are expected to pick up steam in the second half of this year, according to analysis in Fitch Ratings’ annual loan loss study that was released today.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nabriva Agrees To Extension Of Principal Debt Repayments Under Existing Loan Agreement With Hercules Capital

- Principal Repayments Delayed At Least Until January 1, 2022. - Repayment Delay and Recent ATM Activity Extends Cash Runway Substantially Through the First Quarter of 2022. DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) - Get Report ("Hercules") to extend principal payments under its existing loan agreement until at least January 1, 2022. Repayments of outstanding principal amounts under the company's debt facility with Hercules were scheduled to begin on July 1, 2021. Terms of the amended agreement provide for an initial six-month extension to January 1, 2022, with the ability to delay the principal debt repayments until July 1, 2022 upon achievement of certain financing and product revenue milestones.
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Immune Therapeutics Announces Financing And Debt Restructuring Plan

Orlando, Florida, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics Inc. (OTC-PINK: IMUND) (the "Company") announced today that the Company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would provide working capital and wipe out a significant portion of its long-standing Debt. The Company...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis Repays $89M Credit Facility, Continues Its 'Business Transformation Plan'

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) confirmed Tuesday it had repaid its $89 million credit facility, without penalty. The move, which came on the heels of disclosing its plans to raise $300 million by selling its commons shares through the at-the-market offering, results in principal and interest savings of roughly $25 million over the next year.
Marketsallaccess.com

Cumulus Accelerates Debt Paydown With $175 Million Of Payments

CUMULUS MEDIA has accelerated the paydown of its debt, with $175 million of payments including completion of paying off its ABL Revolver ($60 million), required prepayments of its Term Loan Credit Facility from the proceeds of the sale of the land under the former transmitter of WSBN-A/WASHINGTON, D.C., and tower sales ($89 million), as well as a tender offer for its 6.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2026 ($26 million). The company has $688.8 million in debt remaining.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Pepkor earnings up 50% due to 'significantly lower level of debt'

Steinhoff-controlled Pepkor said it saw a 50.6% increase in headline earnings per share with revenue of R36.5 billion and a 18.5% growth in operating profit. On Thursday, the group said strong operational performance in addition to a significantly lower level of debt resulted in the growth of headline earnings per share for the six-month period ended 31 March 2021.
Financial ReportsRadio Business Report

Using Cash On Hand, Cumulus Acts To Pay Down Debt

The audio media company led by President/CEO Mary Berner on Wednesday (5/26) initiated actions designed to pay down $175 million of debt. And, it is doing so by using cash on hand. First, on May 17, Cumulus completed a $60 million repayment of its ABL Revolver due 2025, which represented...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NavaDerm Secures Up To $30M In Debt Financing From CRG

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a healthcare private equity firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced the completion of a financing with CRG, a healthcare investment firm. Dr. Roy...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Growve Plants $175M Credit Facility To Seed, Acquire Wellness, Beauty Brands

Growve, a brand aggregator acquiring and operating wellness and beauty brands, brought in a $175 million credit facility Thursday. The financing was backed by a banking syndicate comprised of Truist Bank, Compeer Financial, Wells Fargo, First Horizon Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Synovus Bank, South State Bank, Atlantic Capital Bank, HSBC Bank USA and Seaside Bank and Trust. The $175 million credit facility comes on the heels of a minority investment from Palm Beach Capital. Financial terms of that deal were not disclosed.
New York City, NYrebusinessonline.com

Blackstone Agrees to Acquire Data Center Giant QTS Realty Trust in $10B Deal

NEW YORK CITY AND OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement with QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a data center real estate investment trust, in an all-cash transaction valued at $10 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, the parties expect that QTS will continue to be led by its senior management team and maintain its corporate headquarters in Overland Park.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Is the Carson Group worth $1 billion?

With potential minority investors kicking the tires, the Carson Group, with $17.3 billion in assets and its own homegrown technology, is being valued from $685 million to as much as $1 billion, according to two well-placed industry sources. Carson Group said in October it was looking to raise capital to...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

Creditors Show Force and Emirates REIT Fails to Get Debt Restructuring

Dubai-based Emirates REIT Ltd. was forced to cancel its debt restructuring plan. Emirates REIT is the largest Sharia-compliant real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United Arab Emirates. Emirates REIT was forced to withdraw a restructuring proposal for its US$ 400 million dollar Islamic bond. The 11 creditors that opposed the plan include Aberdeen Standard Investments and Dubai-based Sancta Capital. The creditors were also concerned about the governance and transparency of the REIT.
Energy Industryrealtybiznews.com

How soon will an investment in solar panels payoff?

Housing industry experts say that solar panels will become a more common fixture on new homes in the U.S. as installation costs fall and their benefits become more widely known. The industry is keeping a very keen watch on California, which has already mandated their installation on most new homes,...
EconomyKTEN.com

Which is the Best Income-Driven Repayment Plan for Your Student Loans?

Income-driven repayment plans can bring you financial relief by lowering the monthly payments on your student loans. But with four different plans to choose from, how do you know which income-driven repayment plan is best for your situation?. After all, at first glance, they look remarkably similar:. But while these...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $335.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.65 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Personal Financeadvisor.ca

MFDA seeks to speed up account transfers

When a client decides to move firms, the spurned dealer shouldn’t drag its feet, hoping the client will decide to stay. To combat this problem, the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) will be proposing standards for account transfers. In a follow-up to a consultation paper published last year...
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.