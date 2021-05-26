Cancel
Press Release: flypop to launch with Bluebox wireless IFE

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK start-up airline flypop has selected Bluebox Aviation Systems to provide an ancillary revenue generating retail and in-flight entertainment solution on board its Airbus A330 aircraft. The airline is on target to launch with its initial aircraft in October thereafter adding an aircraft every six months, and from launch Bluebox will be deploying aircraft-powered Bluebox Wow wireless IFE (W-IFE) on these wide-body aircraft.

