Press Release: flypop to launch with Bluebox wireless IFE

The Tampa Bay business market is hot — at least eight acquisitions took place in the first quarter of 2021, compared to just five in all of 2020. While an acquisition can be an exciting change, by nature, it is often unsettling for various stakeholder groups. By developing a strong communications plan beyond the standard press release, you can help control the narrative while retaining the trust of stakeholders and key employees — which will help drive a return on investment. Here’s how: