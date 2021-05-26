‘1971’: 5 Biggest Rolling Stones Shockers From the Apple Docuseries

It'd be an understatement to say that a lot was happening in 1971, and it was all reflected in the popular music of the time. Visionaries like Sly Stone, John Lennon and the Rolling Stones retreated to their home studios and experimented with sonics. David Bowie and Marc Bolan were challenging gender norms and pushing fashion in a glam direction. Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Elton John brought newfound honesty and intimacy to the singer-songwriter genre. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and Gil Scott-Heron's "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" channeled the tumult of the era in confrontational, reactionary ways. Meanwhile, the chaos of the Vietnam War and the chicanery of the Nixon administration thrummed in the background.