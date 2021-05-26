Cancel
Naples, FL

Naples man caught kissing mistress accused of getting violent when wife asks for divorce

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjR4s_0aCBCwsg00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old Naples man was arrested after he allegedly got violent when his wife found him kissing another woman on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on 10th Street Southeast in Naples around 6:45 after reports of a battery.

When they arrived, deputies saw Noel Fernandez flailing his arms around with his shirt off in the front yard and hitting himself in the chest, according to an arrest report. Fernandez’s hands were bloody, he was sweaty and appeared to be agitated, deputies said.

Fernandez’s wife told deputies that she woke up in the middle of the night and noticed he wasn’t in bed with her. When she went outside to see where he was, she found him on the front patio kissing another woman, according to the report.

She asked Fernandez for a divorce, which caused him to get aggressive, deputies said.

Fernandez tried physically fighting with some family members that were at the house and shoved his wife to the ground, according to the report. He also punched and shattered a dining room window, injuring his hands and arms, deputies said.

Two children were inside the home during the incident.

Fernandez was arrested and faces a misdemeanor battery charge. He was taken to the Naples Jail Center and is being held without bond, arrest records show.

ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
