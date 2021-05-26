Plans For Lexington Boutique Hotel Near Distillery District Under Review
City officials are reviewing plans for a boutique hotel near Lexington’s Distillery District. A 125-room hotel is proposed at the east end of the commercially active site. Developer Nik Feldman told City Council members it would serve the distillery district and the enlarged convention center now under construction. “I think this project fulfills a public vision for the city in growing this area. I think it will also ensure that the convention center rolls out successfully. We have tried to time this development with the opening of this $300 million investment when they expect to have the largest backlog of events,” said Feldman.www.weku.org