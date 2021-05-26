Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Plans For Lexington Boutique Hotel Near Distillery District Under Review

weku.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials are reviewing plans for a boutique hotel near Lexington’s Distillery District. A 125-room hotel is proposed at the east end of the commercially active site. Developer Nik Feldman told City Council members it would serve the distillery district and the enlarged convention center now under construction. “I think this project fulfills a public vision for the city in growing this area. I think it will also ensure that the convention center rolls out successfully. We have tried to time this development with the opening of this $300 million investment when they expect to have the largest backlog of events,” said Feldman.

www.weku.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery District#Boutique Hotel#Public Property#Property Investment#Global City#Public Investment#Lextran Mass Transit#The Lexington Library#New Circle Investments#Central#Weku#Fayette Schools#City Council Members#Construction#City Officials#Eastern Kentucky#Proposal#Property Taxes#Developer Nik Feldman#June Tenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNWSMV

Plans announced for Edge North district

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another mixed-use development has been proposed for Nashville's Edgehill Neighborhood overlooking the interstate and the Gulch. This new development will be called "North Edge" located off of 12th Avenue South. Currently, there is the Beaman Automotive site in Edgehill. That existing building would be demolished and...
Trafficdailyhive.com

City of Vancouver seeking contractor to identify road toll options into downtown

Staff with the City of Vancouver appear to be actively working on planning for the implementation of road tolls within the Metro Core towards the middle of this decade. A newly published request for proposals (RFP) by the municipal government seeks a consulting contractor to conduct preliminary feasibility study work on charging vehicles to enter the Metro Core.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

ORDINANCE NO. 813

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OROFINO, IDAHO CLEARWATER COUNTY, STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING ORDINANCE 787 ENTITLED USE DISTRICTS; WHICH IS CODIFIED AS CITY CODE TITLE 11, CHAPTER 2; SECTIONS 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A AND 9A•, PROVIDING FOR ADD/REMOVE: TO ADD-ALL OTHER USES, STRUCTURES AND ACESSORY USES NOT LISTED ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED UNLESS A SPECIAL USE PERMIT HAS BEEN ISSUED. AMEND SECTION 11-2-10 GENRAL REGULATIONS: ADD SUBSECTION E. PREFABRICATED CONTAINERIZED TRUNK, PORT.
Politicssewardjournal.com

Board of Adjustments finds for SeaView in permit appeals

Last week, the City Council acting in its capacity as a Board of Adjustments approved two findings of facts and conclusions of law from the May 14 appeal hearings regarding a conditional use permit (CUP) for the property at 402 Second Avenue. On April 6, the Planning & Zoning Commission granted SeaView Community Services the initial permit to operate the property as a recovery housing facility and substance abuse treatment center, but nearby resident Carol Griswold sought to appeal the permit, citing the potential threats of “increased crime, litter including drug paraphernalia, noise, pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic associated with the proposed facility,” according to appeal documents.
Politicslexingtonnc.gov

Lexington Reviews Development Ordinance

On Tuesday morning, the Lexington City Council reviewed proposed changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) during a special meeting. The UDO contains the procedures and standards for residential, commercial, and industrial development in the city limits. Lexington is utilizing a state-mandated update as an opportunity to ensure Lexington can sustain current growth demand in the most effective way possible.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Planning and Zoning against rezone for new hotel

The Town of Wickenburg’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Commission is not recommending Bass Hill be rezoned for construction of a new hotel. Concerns about the hotel’s planned four-story height and traffic safety on the portion of East Wickenburg Way where it would be located are among the reasons the rezoning request failed on a 4-2 vote last Thursday.
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Lexington District One board approves budget increase for Lexington school construction project

Lexington, SC (06/02/2021) - On Tuesday during its June 1, 2021 Board Meeting, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees accepted the administration’s recommendation to increase the budget for the construction of a new Lexington Middle School replacement facility (Lakeside Middle School) by $5 million using bond premium and interest earnings to date on the 2018 Bond Referendum sales.
Columbus Junction, IAkciiradio.com

Columbus Junction Council Sets June Public Hearing For Infrastructure Upgrades

The Columbus Junction City Council will hold a public hearing on plans and bids for an upgrade to the city’s sewer system on June 9th. The cause for this issue dates back to 2016 when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) notified the city that the infrastructure needed to be upgraded as they were not staying within discharge standards. Conversations between city officials and the DNR resulted in the decision to extend a discharge pipe from the final treatment lagoon to the Iowa River. In order to complete this project, the city must install UV disinfecting equipment to kill bacteria in the discharge. Plans that will be reviewed June 9th include this equipment. Bids will also be opened prior to the hearing with possible award of contract during that meeting. The project will be bid in a lump sum with total completion expected by early 2022.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Planning Commission will review plans for Central Park expansion

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday. If approved, the 17-acre expansion to the park in Saugus would recommend adding a variety of new amenities. The Santa Clarita City Council will need to approve the project before breaking ground.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Hotel plan would be disastrous for Santa Cruz

The City Council’s recent resolution to exempt two city parcels on 324 Front St. from state requirements to prioritize affordable housing is extremely disappointing. The fact that this resolution likely resulted in favor of a project to build a 228 room luxury hotel with only 16 parking spaces is equally bizarre.
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

More handouts for developers? Distillery District hotel shows need for better policy.

Last year, a Lexington government task force warned the council to cut back on the expensive economic development incentives known as TIF projects (tax increment financing). This allowed developers to get back a portion of future profits to pay for expensive infrastructure at taxpayer expense. From The Summit mall to 21C Hotel to Red Mile, Lexington has paid out almost $10 million in tax rebates without any idea how many jobs the projects have created or what their benefits really are.
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Planning commission reviews Village South plan

It was déjà vu all over again last Tuesday night as the Claremont Planning Commission elected to continue its debate on the Village South Specific Plan at its next meeting—delaying its recommendation on the massive and important land use document until its meeting June 1. Last month, the Claremont City...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

In Development, Under Review: Excelsior Ave. Apartments

The city’s Land Use Boards are reviewing a proposal to erect a new four-story mixed-use structure on Excelsior Avenue with a sub-level parking area as well as 10 residential townhouses that will face Whistler’s Court. The Excelsior Park project is anticipated to be occupied by tenants who meet the criteria...
David City, NEColumbus Telegram

Plans for a hotel in David City in progress

The Butler County Development Board is pushing to bring a hotel to David City. "We're trying to think of things that can really benefit the community … and bring more to the community than we have going on now," Butler County Development Board Member Greg Aschoff said at the May 12 City Council of David City meeting. "...I think we're missing out on a lot of wedding receptions. We could bring in craft shows and swap meets and all kinds of stuff if you have a place for people to go."
EconomySun-Gazette

Commercial, industrial blight under review

City Council may vote this week on adding commercial and industrial properties to what can be considered blighted — but that may be the easy part. The challenge for the city, which remains on the economic rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, will be funding the repairs, according to a recent discussion by the economic revitalization committee.
San Bruno, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

New hotel planned for San Bruno

Believing that redevelopment plans could beautify a blighted, central property, San Bruno planning officials blessed a proposal to build a new boutique hotel along El Camino Real. The San Bruno Planning Commission unanimously supported a proposal to build a 28-room hotel at 160 El Camino Real at the corner of...