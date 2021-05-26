Plans For Lexington Boutique Hotel Near Distillery District Under Review

The Columbus Junction City Council will hold a public hearing on plans and bids for an upgrade to the city’s sewer system on June 9th. The cause for this issue dates back to 2016 when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) notified the city that the infrastructure needed to be upgraded as they were not staying within discharge standards. Conversations between city officials and the DNR resulted in the decision to extend a discharge pipe from the final treatment lagoon to the Iowa River. In order to complete this project, the city must install UV disinfecting equipment to kill bacteria in the discharge. Plans that will be reviewed June 9th include this equipment. Bids will also be opened prior to the hearing with possible award of contract during that meeting. The project will be bid in a lump sum with total completion expected by early 2022.