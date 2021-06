Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE recently collaborated on the song, “I Wanna Remember.”. Grammy Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE recently released their new single “I Wanna Remember.” And one of country music’s icons was featured in the song – Carrie Underwood. The song is a beautiful tune about experiencing a moment you want to remember forever. During the song Carrie and the band sing, “The night is clear. All of the stars out in the atmosphere. Wishing that they were you and me right here. They’re showing off for us, I don’t wanna forget it.”