Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County recommends continuation of mask-wearing, Republicans ask for reversal

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlVgZ_0aCBCf7Z00
Vera Davidova/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After Gov. Kate Brown announced new masking guidance earlier this month that would allow people to go mask-less in public spaces upon providing proof of vaccination, Oregon House Republicans and the Multnomah County Health Department had differing views on mask-wearing and businesses, KATU reports.

On Tuesday, the Republicans sent a letter to the governor, asking her to change the policy to match Washington and California, which are both operating on an honor system in regards to the new guidance.

“Our constituents are asking us to advocate for policies around COVID response that aligns with the rest of the nation,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said. “The best way for us to do that right now is to consistently communicate with the governor and remind her California and Washington are two states that the governor, from the beginning, committed to try to align with in our COVID response, and right now we are becoming more and more of an outlier.”

Drazan added, “If they [businesses] want to follow the CDC guidelines, where they don’t have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated, they’re having to bear the brunt of the responsibility, at least their workforce is to be able to have policies in place to verify vaccination status. This is not the direction we should be going.”

Differing from this viewpoint, the Multnomah County Health Department announced, shortly after Brown’s announcement, that it would be asking residents to continue wearing masks indoors even if they are fully vaccinated.

“The low-risk status has nothing to do with disease spread,” Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey said. “It is very difficult for people and businesses to know who is vaccinated or not. We are just simply recommending wearing a mask when you’re indoors. It’s been part of the way we have suppressed disease transmission across 14 months and right now we feel like it’s not the time to let that down.”

Multnomah County, which is moving into “low risk” this week, is the first county to make this recommendation to businesses. Guernsey says the recommendation will help by giving businesses an ally.

“We’re hearing from business leaders the burden of trying to manage whether someone is vaccinated or not coming into your business is a lot to ask of people, so a lot of businesses that we are talking to simply want us to support the message around masking indoors,” Guernsey said.

Businesses can still decide how they want to operate. Multnomah County’s new recommendation is not a mandate.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
618
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Policies#Health Policy#Cdc#Oregon House Republicans#Governor#Vaccination Status#Covid Response#Ore#Guidelines#Katu Reports#Differing Views#Business Leaders#Gov Kate Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

OHA reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that 356 more people had contracted COVID-19 and two more people died, KATU reported. The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 201,996, and recorded deaths sits at 2,676.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

Oregon legislature passes bill that would provide free state IDs to people experiencing homelessness

(SALEM, Ore.) On Wednesday, the state legislature passed a bill that will waive application fees for homeless people getting state-issued IDs starting in 2022, KATU reports. Under House Bill 3026, the Oregon DMV cannot charge the $44.50 ID application fee to people experiencing homelessness. The DMV is also required to issue up to two free replacement cards before the card’s expiration.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Former police union president who resigned over 'serious, isolated mistake' related to Hardesty leak now on leave at PPB

(PORTLAND, Ore.) A Portland police officer, who resigned from his position as president of the Portland Police Association in March after a “serious, isolated mistake” relating to the leak of false information regarding Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and a hit-and-run crash, is now on administrative leave from the Portland Police Bureau, KATU reports.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Health officials warn of possible spike in COVID-19 cases in counties with low vaccination rates after holiday travel

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After another busy travel weekend, some health officials are worried about a spike in COVID-19 cases in counties with low vaccination rates, KATU reports. “I am a little bit concerned about those counties with very low vaccination rate,” Dr. Chunhuei Chi, director of OSU's Center for Global Health, said. “We might see not the entire state, but in sporadic county level some surge.”
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

COVID-19 variant that's devastated India found in Oregon

(PORTLAND, Ore.) According to the Oregon Health Authority, the COVID-19 variant that’s devastated India in the last few months has been identified in Oregon. There have been six cases of the B.1.617.2 variant detected in Oregon, OHA told KATU. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the variant as a variant of interest.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Two of Mayor Wheeler's staffers leaving City Hall

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Two of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s staffers, Communication Director Jim Middaugh and Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski, are leaving City Hall, KOIN reports. Middaugh left his position two weeks ago to work for the Multnomah County Drainage District as executive director. He had previously been Metro’s communication director and worked for former Commissioner Erik Sten, prior to joining Wheeler’s staff.