Multnomah County recommends continuation of mask-wearing, Republicans ask for reversal

Vera Davidova/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After Gov. Kate Brown announced new masking guidance earlier this month that would allow people to go mask-less in public spaces upon providing proof of vaccination, Oregon House Republicans and the Multnomah County Health Department had differing views on mask-wearing and businesses, KATU reports.

On Tuesday, the Republicans sent a letter to the governor, asking her to change the policy to match Washington and California, which are both operating on an honor system in regards to the new guidance.

“Our constituents are asking us to advocate for policies around COVID response that aligns with the rest of the nation,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said. “The best way for us to do that right now is to consistently communicate with the governor and remind her California and Washington are two states that the governor, from the beginning, committed to try to align with in our COVID response, and right now we are becoming more and more of an outlier.”

Drazan added, “If they [businesses] want to follow the CDC guidelines, where they don’t have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated, they’re having to bear the brunt of the responsibility, at least their workforce is to be able to have policies in place to verify vaccination status. This is not the direction we should be going.”

Differing from this viewpoint, the Multnomah County Health Department announced, shortly after Brown’s announcement, that it would be asking residents to continue wearing masks indoors even if they are fully vaccinated.

“The low-risk status has nothing to do with disease spread,” Multnomah County Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey said. “It is very difficult for people and businesses to know who is vaccinated or not. We are just simply recommending wearing a mask when you’re indoors. It’s been part of the way we have suppressed disease transmission across 14 months and right now we feel like it’s not the time to let that down.”

Multnomah County, which is moving into “low risk” this week, is the first county to make this recommendation to businesses. Guernsey says the recommendation will help by giving businesses an ally.

“We’re hearing from business leaders the burden of trying to manage whether someone is vaccinated or not coming into your business is a lot to ask of people, so a lot of businesses that we are talking to simply want us to support the message around masking indoors,” Guernsey said.

Businesses can still decide how they want to operate. Multnomah County’s new recommendation is not a mandate.