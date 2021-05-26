Cancel
Economy

Uber agrees historic deal allowing drivers to join GMB union

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber is to recognise the GMB trade union in the UK for its private hire drivers, marking the first deal between a union and a gig economy ride-hailing service. Under the recognition deal, the GMB will have access to drivers’ meeting hubs to help and support them. It will also be able to represent drivers if they lose access to the Uber app, and it will meet quarterly with management to discuss driver issues and concerns.

Uber Eats
Food Service
Economy
Uber
U.K.
Economywallstreetpr.com

Around 70,000 Drivers In the UK To Benefit As Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Recognizes GMB Union: Drivers Will Qualify For Holiday Pay, National Living Wage guarantee, And A Pension

In a landmark shift, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) agreed to recognize the GMB union. Following this move, GMB could negotiate with the management for workers’ rights like wellbeing and health, benefits, pensions, and earnings. GMB’s national officer, Mick Rix, said it is the first step for millions of workers...
Economyinews.co.uk

Ending furlough too soon threatens mass job losses, GMB union warns

The GMB union has signalled that hundreds of thousands of jobs are under threat if the furlough scheme is wound down too soon. With furlough support due to end in September, newly-elected general secretary Gary Smith has warned that the economy and the labour market are still fragile. Mr Smith...
TrafficWired UK

As Uber pays compensation, drivers claim foul play

For weeks, the only topic of discussion on a forum for London’s Uber drivers has been money. Specifically, who has been offered compensation money from Uber so far, and how much they’re getting. Since the middle of May, when Uber started making back pay compensation offers to its drivers, the...
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

UK workers want to ban out-of-hours emails

Employees are calling for a ban on out-of-hours emails from bosses, citing that the coronavirus pandemic has already made work more stressful. Claire Mullaly, an IT consultant from Northern Ireland, told BBC News employees are facing a lot of pressure to check emails, jump on video calls and to be on hand at all hours of the day.
Economykiss951.com

UK Looking To Ban Bosses From Emailing Employees Who Are Off The Clock

In the UK, there appears to be a movement to draw a line in the sand between work and personal time. A trade union is proposing a ban on bosses sending emails to employees outside of their clocked-in hours. Citing “compromised mental health” and the blurring of the line between work time and personal time, they want them banned. It’s also being suggested that emails sent during off-time should be “automatically deleted” to train employers to stop bugging their workers when they’re not at work and encourage workers to stop looking at their phones while on their own time. Whether or not this is even feasible in the flexible work environment we live in right now is another question entirely. Of course, people can also just not look at the emails…
The Independent

Calls for ban on out-of-hours emails from bosses so employees have ‘right to disconnect’

A trade union representing more than 150,000 workers across the UK is calling on the government to introduce a “right to disconnect” for employees outside of office hours.Prospect, whose members include engineers, scientists, managers and civil servants, says the measure is vital to “safeguard workers’ health” after a survey found that one in three people struggle to “switch off” since moving to remote working.The campaign comes after the Republic of Ireland introduced new measures in April which gives employees the right to not respond to messages, calls or emails outside of work hours. It also requires bosses to add footers to any messages, reminding workers that they are not obliged to reply when not at work.A survey...
Benzinga

US Uber Drivers Gradually Return To Work: Reuters

33,000 drivers joined the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) platform during the May 17 week, posting a week-on-week active driver hour growth of 4.4%, Reuters reports. It had led to a moderate reduction in the passenger wait period. Uber reported 209,000 quarterly drivers through 2019 end in California. According to...
Vice

Uber Has Recognized a Union for Drivers for the First Time

Uber agreed to officially recognize one of the United Kingdom’s largest trade unions on Wednesday, paving the way for collective negotiations regarding pensions, sick pay, and account deactivations with the ride-hailing giant. The deal covers Uber drivers, but excludes Uber Eats couriers. The deal between GMB, a general trade union...
Businesstechxplore.com

Uber's British union deal gets mixed reception

US ride-hailing giant Uber won a mixed reception Thursday for its historic pact with a British trade union to represent its 70,000 UK drivers. Uber on Wednesday formally recognised the GMB union, after a court ruling granted workers' rights to its UK drivers. The news sparked hope of better working...
BusinessWired UK

Uber’s union deal doesn’t mean its battles are over

After years of fighting them in court, Uber has given drivers unprecedented collective bargaining power for the first time by striking a deal with one of the largest unions in the UK. In an agreement coined with the GMB union following weeks of negotiations, the ride-hailing company says it will...
EconomyThe Independent

Uber has signed a historic deal recognising the GMB. What next?

Historic is an overused word in the media, but I think it’s appropriate for Uber’s agreement to recognise the GMB. It is the first time the ride-hailing app has recognised a union of any kind in any territory and the deal brings with it important benefits to both the GMB and its longstanding corps of Uber driver members.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Uber signs 'groundbreaking' recognition deal with UK's GMB union

(Alliance News) - A groundbreaking union recognition deal has been announced by ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc, with predictions that it is the first step to a "fairer working life" for millions of people. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the GMB will represent drivers across the UK, saying they will...
Economyinews.co.uk

Uber formally recognises trade union for 70,000 UK drivers

Uber has agreed to formally recognise the trade union GMB to represent its 70,000 drivers in the UK. The company agreed the change, which will see drivers free to retain a choice over both working hours and union membership, in a landmark moment for gig economy workers. It comes after...
Reuters

Capital Calls: Uber union

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance. WINDING ROAD. A British labor victory for drivers of Uber Technologies may not cruise into the ride-hailing firm’s home market. The $94 billion Uber reached an agreement here to allow the GMB union to represent drivers, the Financial Times reported. It’s a first for Dara Khosrowshahi’s outfit but may not translate in other parts of the world.
Advocacybootsandsabers.com

Uber Strikes Deal with Union

Now that Uber’s drivers are all employees and they are unionizing, what differentiates them from traditional cab companies? I might as well just use Yellow Cab. They have an app too. For years Uber resisted calls to recognise unions, which had criticised the firm for not granting drivers basic rights...