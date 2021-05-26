Uber agrees historic deal allowing drivers to join GMB union

In the UK, there appears to be a movement to draw a line in the sand between work and personal time. A trade union is proposing a ban on bosses sending emails to employees outside of their clocked-in hours. Citing “compromised mental health” and the blurring of the line between work time and personal time, they want them banned. It’s also being suggested that emails sent during off-time should be “automatically deleted” to train employers to stop bugging their workers when they’re not at work and encourage workers to stop looking at their phones while on their own time. Whether or not this is even feasible in the flexible work environment we live in right now is another question entirely. Of course, people can also just not look at the emails…