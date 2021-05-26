Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Tank Dress Is the Easy Summer Staple You've Been Waiting For

By Dana Avidan Cohn
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to summer dressing, we like to take full advantage of simplicity in our wardrobe. Especially after a year of wearing things with an elastic waist, it seems slightly daunting to jump back into everyday fashion. A tank dress is the easiest throw-on-and-go piece that still looks put-together, especially when mixed with current accessories. Dresses are always a simpler choice than pairing separates and yet can still make a statement. This breezy silhouette is perfect for a weekend away, for brunch, or even over your favorite swimsuit. We're gravitating toward light, airy fabrics like cotton, linen, and delicate knits that are comfortable to wear all day. Sticking with solids, textures, and delicate prints also allows you to repeat your dress more often, and we all know price per wear justifies most of our purchases. Keep reading for our standouts of the season, and get ready to live in these all summer long.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Fashion Accessories#Dresses#Delicate Knits#Delicate Prints#Airy Fabrics#Everyday Fashion#Brunch#Textures#Cotton#Linen#Things#Simplicity#Solids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsathriftymom.com

Floral flowy summer dress

ORDER HERE–> JASAMBAC Women’s Summer Floral Wrap V Neck High Low Flowy Bohemian Maxi Dress with Belt. ?Feature?Cross wrap v neck, floral print , petal short sleeve,a line, ruffle hem, asymmetrical high low hem, self tie belt, high waist,flowy midi bohemian maxi dress. ?Style?Super feminine faux-wrap V Neck maxi dress,...
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

From Loafers to Lightweight Shirts, 8 Summer Vacation Staples We Can’t Wait to Wear

At this point, it almost goes without saying: We miss traveling. And as travel finally begins to re-open for vaccinated travelers in certain parts of the world, we’re reminded of all the joys that come with planning a getaway. Replenishing your resort-wear wardrobe is high on the list of priorities. Particularly after a year of having no place to go, it feels pretty damn good to stock up on destination-specific swag. For those who have forgotten what it feels like to pack a suitcase, we’ve rounded up eight summery staples to buy ahead of your summer travels. Happy shopping, and happy trails.
Apparelacquiremag.com

Buck Mason helps you dress it up this season with the perfect summer suit

As the world heads back into normality (somewhat), now is a better time than ever to ditch the sweats and clean it up a little. Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit dresses it up just enough with an unstructured suit with a relaxed fit that's inspired by the casual suiting that grew in popularity in the 50s and 60s. The suits are ideal for travel and features featherweight stretch cotton construction for a versatile option that has all the mobility and comfort you'll need in a summer suit.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Summer Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For anyone under 5’4”, the search for the best petite summer dresses is on. Warmer days are ahead and vacation plans are in sight. At 5’2”, I’ve been accustomed to having friends and colleagues tower over me all my life. Instead of trying to match their height with a pair of sky-scraping stilettos, I learned to embrace my petite frame and shop what I loved, and what I loved were dresses. But as many women in this size group know, there’s a strong chance that if you’re not paying attention to proportions, a new dress purchase might mean an extra foot of fabric we don’t need and ultimately, a trip to the tailor.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Butterfly Linen Easy Dress - Soft Blue

Pretty, abstract-butterfly print in fabulous turquoise-blue. This super easy pleat tunic dress is cut to skim the body to fit and flatter and is a constant best seller due to its clever cut and beautiful patterns. There are three-quarter length sleeves ending in our signature double cuff, which can be...
Lifestylekendieveryday.com

Summer’s Softest Tank

Happy Tuesday, friends! I’m always disoriented after three day weekends, what about you? It takes me a good week to get back to my normal schedule which makes no sense at all. Why does one extra day lead to my brain taking a week off? So if I’m a little late with posting today, that’s why. Also I’m just late in general. God made me for comfort, not speed.
Shoppingthezoereport.com

You Won't Believe These Chic Summer Staples Are All From Walmart.com

Summer is so close, we can feel it — literally. The weather is getting warmer and sleeves are getting shorter, so your wardrobe might be in desperate need of a seasonal refresh. But where to begin? Dresses, shorts, and tank tops are on the menu, of course, but there are also all sorts of irresistible trends happening right now that are making summer dressing even more fun than usual. We’re talking everything from wide-leg pants (see ya later, skinny jeans) to bags that will transport you right back to the 2000s.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

20 Easy Ways to Master the Art of Summer Cocktail Dressing

What does the perfect summer cocktail dress look like? It’s a question we’re pondering as invites to seasonal celebrations and soirées land in our inbox. Unlike the year-round after-five frock, summer cocktail dresses prioritize comfort and ease, which is crucial for those scorching outdoor festivities. Instead of glitzy sequins, voluminous tulle, and luxe velvets, think enchanting florals, twirl-worthy pleats, and airy cottons.
Recipesspoonuniversity.com

You’ve Got to Try these Vegan Desserts this Summer

It can be hard for many of us to find delicious vegan desserts when going out or buying items in the store but believe me it can be done! Not only are there plenty of easy, packaged options for a girl on the go as well as simple recipes and more complicated dishes to please anyone’s palate.
ApparelGarden & Gun

Perfect Summer Dresses for the South

Lightweight dresses are a bit like wearable air-conditioning; they allow for a breeze to circulate, even as the heat and humidity rise. Lately I’ve discovered a few small brands, many with Southern ties, sewing the loveliest iterations of them. Even better, they’re made with intention—the very opposite of fast fashion. And best of all, they can double as cover-ups. So considering the mileage you’ll get out of them, I believe them worthy of investment and then some.
RestaurantsGrub Street

Casual, Community-Minded Dame Is the Restaurant We’ve Been Waiting For

Tonight, Dame officially opens for dinner, unveiling its crisp blue-and-white dining room on Macdougal Street off Bleecker to the public. But we — and doubtless hundreds of other folks — are already big fans. That’s because the English seafood restaurant had been operating in pop-up mode in the space right next door long enough for chef Ed Szymanski to gain a devoted following for his fish and chips—deceptively simple but meticulously done with a soupçon of Heston Blumenthal technique (a bit of rice flour and vodka for crispness) and a finishing mist of malt vinegar. According to the chef, that unlikely signature dish was just the thing to power Dame through the pandemic’s first summer. “It tied together the Englishness with the to-go mentality that was, and to some degree still is, necessary to stay afloat,” he says. And to satisfy customers’ appetite for more, he added light seasonal specials like tuna-belly crudo, shrimp salad, and bottarga-showered deviled eggs. “I had such fun doing it.”
ApparelRefinery29

Something Borrowed: Save Big By Renting One Of These Dreamy Wedding Dresses

If we think back to PPT (that’s pre-pandemic times), we did a lot of things that now seem silly: not using hand sanitiser on public transport, paying for a gym membership and, last but not least, buying occasionwear we would only use once. Many people classify their wedding dress as something worth spending on but many others have reevaluated their budget during the pandemic and decided that owning a wedding dress doesn't need to be an integral part of their special day.
ApparelMoodfabrics.com

The Sylvan Tank Dress – Free Sewing Pattern

Do you know what the best deal is? Getting three different patterns in one! That’s right, you read that correctly: three free patterns! With the Sylvan pattern, you can make a racerback dress, a tank top, or a cropped tank top. For these garments, we recommend that you use knits with more than 60% stretch, such as a rib knit or bamboo jersey. If you want to get extra trendy with these simple garments, you could cut the back a different color than the front!
Apparelcollegecandy.com

The 4 Best Summer Fashion Trends 2021

Summer is officially here or almost here so it’s time to go shopping for all your summer must-haves. I have found 4 fashion trends for this summer that you will want to follow. These are for going to the beach, on vacay going to all the tourist spots, going to the pool with all your friends, or going on hikes and adventuring in your own state. So here are 4 summer must-haves for your closet.
Apparelkendieveryday.com

Simple Summer Tank

This post feels a bit on the nose right now because it is pouring rain as I write this. This outfit is taunting me because it’s what I want to be wearing right now. I want to be outside in the sunshine but instead I’m inside and in a sweatshirt watching it rain. I mean, it’s a good sweatshirt but still. JUNE: JUST SHOW UP, GIRL. My body, mind and spirit are ready. And so are my arms. They’re ready to get some weird tan lines from short sleeves and sleeveless tops that make it look like I am just bad at self tanner. SUMMER — let’s do this.
Malibu, CARefinery29

OPI Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & Every Shade Is Cali Fresh

Every season, OPI drops a collection that draws colour-palette inspiration from a remote destination. In the past, we've seen a bottled-up version of Scottish highlands and a rich burgundy sourced from a Tuscan winery outside of Milan. This summer, OPI brings us something brighter with a collection inspired by the tones — and vibes — of Malibu, California.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

20 Easy No-Bake Desserts You'll Turn to All Summer Long

There comes a time in the summer when you probably can't imagine turning on your oven, let alone putting in the effort to bake an elaborate dessert (although you can find plenty of cakes and cupcakes if you're up for a project!). Easy no-bake desserts are perfect for any warm-weather occasion, whether you're looking for a Memorial Day or Fourth of July treat, or just want to whip up something sweet in a pinch!
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Style

Hello and Happy Monday! I’m trying to motivate myself after a trip last week and a weekend of nothingness. In case you missed my trip to Charleston last week, be sure and check out my pictures on Instagram. I have more detailed blog posts about Charleston that you can read HERE and HERE. I seriously recommend planning a trip out there this summer or fall. There is so much to do! Ok, now back into today’s topic: summer style. Specifically, I want to look at summer dresses, shoes and accessories!