Donohoe Attorney Says 'No Evidence' To Support Capitol Riot Allegations

The lawyer for Kernersville resident Charles Donohoe says there is no evidence that he played a primary role in organizing the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities believe the 33-year-old Donohoe is a local leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group. He’s been charged with conspiring with other Proud Boys leaders to help plan and organize the attack at the Capitol. Donahoe remains in custody while his appeal works its way through the court system.