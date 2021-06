We’re just getting started in 2021 and after the awful year that 2020 was thanks to the start of this worldwide pandemic we’re dealing with. With that said, having some new games to escape the reality we’re living in is pretty enticing. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best AAA video game titles that are coming out this year or we’re anticipating a release within the year. These games may get pushed back but for now here are some games we’ll worth looking into. There’s no particular order to this list, a lot of these games are not out yet so it’s tough to determine just how they’ll end up stacking up against each other. Instead, here’s just a great collection of awesome video games.