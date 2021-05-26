One Acre Wednesday – c.1976 Affordable Home For Sale on 1.32 Acres in Lily, KY Under $50K – Pending

998 Slate Ridge Rd, Lily, KY 40740 $49,900 Pending After 2 Days. Affordable Home For Sale on 1.32 Acres in Lily, KY Under $50K. I can’t imagine this one lasting more than a couple of days. Beautiful setting and clean home on 1.32 acres makes it a steal in this real estate market. Must be good hunting land, because Kentucky Bulls and Beards Guide Service is located across the street, an elk and turkey hunting guide.