It’s been barely a month since Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis introduced Nikki Fargas as the new team president. Appointing Fargas, whose most recent position was a decade spent as the LSU women’s basketball head coach, was a purposeful hire beyond the Xs and Os of the game. “We are going to do everything in our power to make our front office the best in the business, and provide our players with all the tools they need to bring a championship to Las Vegas,” Davis said during the press conference held in Allegiant Stadium where his Raiders play.