One in three solar module manufacturers failed some part of PVEL’s 2021 Reliability Scorecard
The road to a massive capacity expansion of high-power PV modules is proving to be bumpy. One in three participating PV module manufacturers failed to implement basic quality controls that protect end users from safety failures, reports PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) in its 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Twenty-six percent of the bills of material (BOMs) eligible for this year’s Scorecard had at least one failure as compared to 20% in 2020.solarbuildermag.com