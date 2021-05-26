Introducing Summer Season Pass, Your Ticket to the Summer’s Gaming and Entertainment News

Gearbox and 2K Games will announce a spin-off of the Borderlands series on June 10, at the Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Event show during this year's E3. On Friday, we informed about the games that 2K Games will allegedly release in the near future. One of them was supposed to be a spin-off to the Borderlands series, which will focus on Tiny Tina, a character known from the second installment of the series. Meanwhile, organizers of Summer Game Fest 2021 Kickoff Event, which will take place this week as part of the E3 trade show, have confirmed, that Wonderlands, which is the name of the title in question, will be revealed this Thursday, on June 10.