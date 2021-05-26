Cancel
OpEd: Down memory lane

By leslie
chicagocrusader.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I witnessed the spectacular opening of the new Hard Rock Casino in Gary it warmed my heart to have been a part of the history. It also made me a bit melancholy to realize that I am the sole surviving member of the Gary city council which was first to sponsor the legislation. It all began with a suggestion by my late former Council colleague Roy Pratt. The Mayor at the time Thomas Barnes had his Corporation Counsel MacArthur Drake draw up the legislation. Next it was presented to the city council. After unanimous adoption, it was advanced to the state to be sponsored by our legislators at the time State Representative Earline Rogers in the House and Senator Carolyn Mosby in the Senate. After long and arduous work on their parts, the Casino legislation was adopted. Gary’s efforts also provided the same Casino economic development opportunity for several of our neighboring cities.

