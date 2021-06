Incarceration inflicts short- and long-term harms on the lives of those incarcerated as well as their loved ones and communities. Examining the role race plays in mass incarceration in an upcoming virtual discussion. Modern Day Abolition: Mass Incarceration and Racial Justice brings together a panel of experts to discuss the range of collateral consequences of criminal conviction, including impediments to the restoration of rights, lingering social stigma and barriers to reentry into society. The panel will also break down the impact of incarceration on families, including on children of current and formerly incarcerated parents.