A Tokyo medical group warned Thursday that the Olympics should be held without spectators because of virus risks, while a doctors' association urged outright cancellation, warning of potential "disaster". Several parts of Japan are under virus states of emergency over a surge in infections, and the public is largely opposed to holding the Games this summer. Medical groups have warned the massive event could introduce new variants to Japan and strain medical resources as the country battles a fourth virus wave. The Tokyo Medical Association, with over 20,000 members, has not called for an outright cancellation.