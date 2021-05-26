Cancel
Jefferson County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 112 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brockway, or near DuBois, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Brockway... Falls Creek This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 91 and 96. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
