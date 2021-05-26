Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Phone Tap: Lunchable Thief

By Brooke and Jeffrey
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A simple case of office lunch-theft made its way to Human Resources and then to us! Today we’re Phone Tapping the man suspected of stealing a Lunchable from the office fridge and we’re ready to bring some justice. LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America. Every beach...

1035kissfmboise.com
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lunch#Human Resources#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Phone#Cities#Man#U S Beach Towns#Office Lunch Theft#Ratings#Population#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TechnologyPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Loud Places

In today’s Phone Tap we’re calling to make a reservation at a restaurant but thanks to some carefully placed background sounds we’re hoping to push the hostess completely over the edge before that can happen. LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America. Every beach town has its...
LifestylePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Grocery Psychoanalyst

Some people say the best way to get over a breakup, is to get Phone Tapped. Okay, they may not actually say that but, it’s true... and it’s what we tried to make happen for today’s Phone Tap victim!. LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events...
TechnologyPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Chair Scammer Fail

Jose and Jeff are teaming up in a brand new Phone Tap to sabotage a guy who is trying to buy chair off of Craigslist, by driving up the price as high as they can!. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state. Stacker compiled a list...
PetsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Forever Surrogate

In today's Phone Tap, Jose is calling a woman before their blind date tonight. Hopefully she's okay with the fact that he has a forever surrogate. What's a forever surrogate? Find out below!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential incident,...
TechnologyPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: K-Cup Kelly

Alexis is back for another Phone Tap! Her target today is a guy who thinks she’s his tinder match, but before they go out he needs to spill all the secrets about anyone he’s ever hooked up with. LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will...
LifestylePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Happy Jalapeño Day

Today’s Phone Tap victim is going to get the BEST customer service they’ve ever had. In fact, we’re going to be so good & helpful it’s going to be borderline annoying. Happy Jalapeño Day!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential...
TechnologyPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Wacker Tracker

Today’s Phone Tap victim recently signed up to be an organ donor. So we’re calling to get some intimate medical details from him… keyword: Intimate. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state. Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing...
PoliticsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Banking From Bed

Jeffrey is posing as the most horrendous and least helpful bank customer service rep in history, all while working from home!. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
RelationshipsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Pest Control Bro Rivalry

In today's brand new Phone Tap, Jose is calling to try and steal some business away from his own brother, an exterminator. This family is only big enough for one Pest Control Specialist!. LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state. Stacker compiled a list of 50...
NFLfinextra.com

Viva Wallet launches Tap on Phone feature for Android POS app

Viva Wallet, a pan-European neobank providing localised payment services to businesses has launched a Tap on Phone solution for both contactless and pin payments, with the capability of turning any NFC enabled Android device into a card terminal. With no installation, no contract, no monthly charges, and no purchase of...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Second Date Update: Forrest and Chrissy (Slept Like A Baby)

Ditching your date after first meeting is bad. But one of our listeners swears he has a good reason for why he did exactly that… in your Second Date!. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Technologydailygood.org

Phone of the Wind

-- "'Hello. If you're out there, please listen to me.' On a hill overlooking the ocean in Otsuchi Town in northeastern Japan is a phone booth known as the 'Telephone of the Wind.' It is connected to nowhere, but people come to 'call' family members lost during the tsunami of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. Many visit the phone booth including a mother and 3 children who have lost their father. This documentary looks at the unique role that this phone is playing in helping the grieving process of many. (1752 reads)
Video Gamesbitchute.com

Thief 2X -12- The Cure

Kedar has at last been found and brought back to safety, but it looks like returning his mind to normal after what the Mechanists did to him might prove more difficult. Fortunately Malak knows of a magical artefact that is said to have unimaginable …
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Win One Year Of Free Flights From BOI

Three weeks ago I made a decision to fly again. Keep in mind that before the pandemic I flew over 50 different flights mostly for business but a lot for pleasure. Boise to Miami was my first flight of the year and I was surprised at how many people were actually flying. This past Friday I flew from Boise to Washington DC and frankly I was blown away at how busy the Boise airport was. Phoenix, Houston, Reagan in Washington DC were also jam packed. Now that the pandemic seems to be in the rearview mirror United Airlines which was founded in Boise back in 1926 is offering free flights for a year. According to ktvb you must upload your valid COVID-19 vaccination card to be entered into the drawing. Here are the particulars.
Miami, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Serial Mail Thief gets 10 Years in Prison

Miami, Florida – A 26-year-old Miami man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for stealing mail and packages from mailboxes, porches, and other outside areas of several homes in Miami and Coral Gables. According to court records, Yunior L. Blanco-Pedroso, was pulled over on September 8, 2020,...
RetailPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Costco Announces Improvements, The Return of Samples

We're so excited and we just can't hide it--Costco will be bringing back their world famous SAMPLES over the next few weeks!. Name an event or "thing" and odds are it was either canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Important things like in-person learning for school students came to a halt. Not-so-important, yet TOTALLY loved things like weddings, concerts, and family gatherings also came to a halt. We all struggled as the whole word came to an eerie pause. Streets and businesses we were used to seeing thrive were simply quiet.
Books & Literaturebklynlibrary.org

BKLYN Reads: Stop, Thief!

Stories of offbeat, unusual and (mostly) nonviolent crimes of covetousness. Diamond Doris : the true story of the world's most notorious jewel thief. Author: Doris Payne Call Number: eBOOK Published: 2019. Summary: In the ebullient spirit of Ocean's 8, The Heist, and Thelma & Louise, a sensational and entertaining memoir...
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

This 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand Organizes Your Workspace

As an entrepreneur juggling many different things at once, it's easy for your surroundings to become cluttered. With so many documents and devices to manage, who can really blame you? But they say an organized desk is an organized mind, so it may be time to start reducing some of that clutter. One impactful way to do that is with the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand.