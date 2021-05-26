Cancel
Board of License Commissioners’ Public Meeting

cambridgema.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor’s Executive Order, issued on March 12th, 2020, has authorized the use of remote participation at meetings of the City’s public bodies in response to the threat posed to the public by COVID-19 and issued guidelines for the City’s use of remote participation. In addition to having members of the Board of License Commissioners participate remotely, we have set up a zoom teleconference for public to listen live, the link is below. Please note the video of this meeting will be posted in the meeting minute section on the license commission page of the city’s website together with the meeting minutes.

www.cambridgema.gov
Grant County, SDgrantcountyreview.com

GRANT COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND GRANT COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE # 2021-02 A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES, May 2021

ORDINANCE # 2021-02 A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE. The Grant County Planning Commission and the Grant County Commissioners will hold a joint public hearing on June 1st, 2021 at 8 a.m. at the Grant County Courthouse located at 210 E 5th Ave, Milbank, SD 57252. All interested persons are encouraged to attend...
Atlanta, GAfultoncountyga.gov

Fulton Board of Commissioners to Hold Virtual Meeting with Atlanta City Council Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee

Fulton Board of Commissioners to Hold Virtual Meeting with Atlanta City Council Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting with the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee on Thursday, May 27 at 4 p.m. Officials will discuss the potential use of the Atlanta City Detention Center. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat will also participate in the meeting.
Smithtown, NYNewsday

Public venting session at Smithtown postelection school board meeting

The Smithtown Central School District meeting Tuesday, the first since Long Islandwide district votes earlier this month, devolved into an angry public venting session with residents confronting trustees over critical race theory and pandemic safety measures. Those issues dominated the May 18 race in which three board seat challengers —...
PoliticsRegister Citizen

Public Service Commission to hire director after violations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Public Service Commission is looking to hire an executive director after an audit found commissioners were overspending on travel and the commission needed to improve its financial reporting and its work culture, the commission said in its response to the audit. The executive director will...
Ohio Statecaptiveinsurancetimes.com

Former insurance commissioner of Ohio joins eMaxx board

Former insurance commissioner of Ohio joins eMaxx board. eMaxx has appointed former lieutenant governor and insurance commissioner Mary Taylor of Ohio to the board of directors. Taylor brings public accounting, insurance and public sector experience to eMaxx. She has more than 16 years of experience as a certified public accountant...
Cherry Hill, NJcherryhill-nj.com

Cherry Hill Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. NOTICE is hereby given that the Cherry Hill Public Library Board of Trustees has scheduled a Video Conference Call Meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. Formal action may be taken by the Board at this time. Art Simons, Board President.
Milford, NEfriendsentinel.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The June meeting of the Board of Educational Service Unit 6 will meet at the Educational Service Unit 6 main office, located at 210 5th St, Milford, NE, on Thursday, June 10, …

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The June meeting of the Board of Educational Service Unit 6 will meet at the Educational Service Unit 6 main office, located at 210 5th St, Milford, NE, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The agenda for said meeting is on file at that location and kept continually current. SCI/MT/FS/WR/CR — June 02, 2021 ZNEZ.
Kalkaska, MIantrimreview.net

Public welcome to attend all village boards meeting in Kalkaska

On the weekend of April 9-10, the Village of Kalkaska executed a campaign for a signature drive for a Village to City transition petition. As part of that campaign, a flyer was created that contained content we want to clarify. The flyer suggested that the savings in taxes to residents would be extensive by the village becoming a city. It also used language that framed the township negatively. I want to clarify these comments. The village and the township have a wonderful working relationship and the people who work for the township are exemplary employees.
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Commissioners Vote Down Williams' Reappointment To Metroparks Board

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is split on who should be the county’s representative on the Huron-Clinton Metroparks board. Discussion and public comment waned deep into the evening, Monday, before the all-Republican county board ended without the needed votes to reappoint incumbent Metroparks commissioner Steve Williams to another term. Williams has served on the Metroparks board since 2016. A former county commissioner of 12 years, the lifelong Republican was nominated last week by the Personnel Committee, but only after a discussion in which a new name, Tami Carlone, was championed by Commissioner Mitchell Zajac and Board Chair Wes Nakagiri, who is not on that committee.
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

Tonight’s Animal Center Board Meeting Now Open to the Public

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board of Directors sent the following to BrownwoodNews.com Wednesday afternoon regarding Thursday’s board meeting:. After careful consideration, the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board has decided to hold their meeting on May 27, 2021 as an OPEN MEETING. This Board has always been dedicated to operating in a transparent manner in an effort to garner public trust and involvement. The Shelter is not required to hold open meetings but has chosen to do so.