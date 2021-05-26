Board of License Commissioners’ Public Meeting

The Governor’s Executive Order, issued on March 12th, 2020, has authorized the use of remote participation at meetings of the City’s public bodies in response to the threat posed to the public by COVID-19 and issued guidelines for the City’s use of remote participation. In addition to having members of the Board of License Commissioners participate remotely, we have set up a zoom teleconference for public to listen live, the link is below. Please note the video of this meeting will be posted in the meeting minute section on the license commission page of the city’s website together with the meeting minutes.