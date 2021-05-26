Cancel
Westmoreland, TN

One Acre Wednesday – c.1938 Fixer Upper with 1+- Rural Acre, Barn in Westmoreland, TN Under $50K

Cover picture for the articleC.1938 Fixer Upper with 1+- Acre, Barn in Westmoreland, TN Under $50K. Google Map Street View. The property is located on a winding country road, and the setting is heavenly!. Selling property AS IS! This is a fixer upper home. It has stucco and vinyl outside and new windows. Some work has been done inside to the living room & big mud room that was added onto the home. Also, has a basement, and upstairs. A well is located on the property. Has old barn and new storage building.

