T-Bone Racing SEND IT Triblend T-Shirt

In early spring 2020, right as coronavirus was coming over the horizon, I was looking into the issues of climate change and what makes gear sustainable (or not). Thinking about apparel and the staples in my closet, I considered the fabrics—the oil-based synthetics, the organic cottons, the wool base layers and tees. Why aren’t we all wearing one hundred percent wool all the time, I wondered? It’s natural and renewable and its technical properties are amazing. Were it developed in a lab, it would be considered a miracle fabric.