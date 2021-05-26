Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Net Zero 5-Year Review Task Force Meeting 5

cambridgema.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Net Zero Action Plan, Cambridge’s climate action plan for buildings adopted in 2015, is being reviewed to respond to current scientific, policy, technology, and equity considerations. A Task Force of community stakeholders has been appointed by the City Manager to inform this review process and recommend potential changes to the Plan. During this fourth of five meetings, Task Force members will share the action adjustment proposals developed during the working group meetings and the full group will work to consider and prioritize these proposals.

www.cambridgema.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Plan#Force Policy#Technology Policy#Climate Policy#Climate Action#Review#Task Force Members#Equity Considerations#Community Stakeholders#Description#Zoom Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Canadian, OKEl Reno Tribune

Task force eyes issue of county homeless

Members of nonprofit service agencies, churches and local and county governments have been meeting regularly to tackle homeless issues in this area. Rev. Tim Baer, among members of the Canadian…
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Ad Hoc Scooter Task Force Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, this meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Racial Equity And Inclusivity Task Force Holds First Meeting

The County’s newly formed Racial Equity and Inclusivity Task Force (REI) held its first meeting Tuesday via Zoom. They discussed how the task force should operate and agreed to ask the Los Alamos County Council for clarification on what it can and cannot do. More specifically, task force member Lisabeth Lueninghoener, who served as chair during the first part of Tuesday’s meeting, said the group would like clarification on whether it is subject to the Open Meetings Act and needs to follow the boards and commission handbook.
MinoritiesNapa Valley Register

State task force to study reparations holding inaugural meeting Tuesday

A state task force to study reparations for Black people in California will kick off Tuesday with a virtual inaugural convening and a pre-recorded message from Gov. Gavin Newsom. California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans was created by the passage last year of Assembly...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

A year after George Floyd’s murder, Tampa activists navigate task forces and slow moving review board changes

TAMPA - On the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, 2020, five days after the murder of George Floyd, the long simmering frustrations over decades of institutionalized racism and inequality in Tampa hit a boiling point. A peaceful march against police practices that started in Temple Terrace earlier that day devolved into violent clashes with riot cops by the time it hit North Tampa’s Suitcase City. Tear gas and flash grenades filled the air as businesses were looted and burned. “The language of the unheard,” as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously described similar riots in 1967, was in full effect in Tampa that day and it kickstarted a much needed conversation in the city.
West Hollywood, CAweho.org

City to Host Virtual Social Justice Task Force Teleconference Meeting via Zoom Teleconference on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

In an effort to increase community engagement and amplify the voices of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in the West Hollywood community, the City Council of the City of West Hollywood approved the creation of a Social Justice Task Force to identify social and racial inequities and issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council. The Task Force consists of nine members — one direct appointee from each of five Councilmembers and four at-large appointees — that reflect the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community members who live, work, or own businesses in the City of West Hollywood. The Task Force is expected to adopt a 12-month work plan at this meeting, with opportunities for extensions or adaptations as necessary. The Task Force is expected to meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month for the next year.
Politicsromewi.com

Restrictions on Dead Timber and Brush Task Force Recruitment

The Town of Rome is accepting Committee Membership applications to fill positions on the newly created Restrictions on Dead Timber and Brush Task Force. Lake Camelot Association Representative (1) Lake Sherwood Association Representative (1) Lake Arrowhead Association Representative (1) Property Owner At-Large Representatives (2) – must reside outside of the...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How nature can help carbon-intensive companies meet their net-zero commitments

For hard-to-abate sectors like transport, energy and aviation, tropical forests are a key tool for setting and following through on ambitious net-zero climate commitments. The new LEAF Coalition offers a high-integrity platform for public-private co-investment in forests at the scale necessary to support Paris Agreement targets. Nature-based solutions need greater...
MinoritiesLake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Racial Disparities Task Force Final Meeting on Use of Force Definition

Last Friday, the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities Subcommittee on Law Enforcement Policies and Standards held their final meeting to wrap up draft proposals to define use of force. The legislation will now be drafted and presented to committee by task force co-chairs Reps. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) and Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison), who will then find a senate lead. In this segment, public committee members debate removing the final part of the Graham Standard which refers to the U.S. Supreme Court case, Graham v. Connor, where the Court determined that an objective reasonableness standard should apply to a civilian's claim that law enforcement officials used excessive force. Waukesha Deputy Police Chief Dennis Angle argued that it "would drastically change law enforcement as we know it," and that "it is incredibly problematic." Black Lives Matter activist Rebecca Burrell, who proposed the removal, explained that "one thing we could do to change policing would be to restrict shooting people in the back if someone is fleeing."
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Grand Valley Task Force holds second meeting of 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Task Force held its second quarterly meeting of 2021 on Thursday night. The purpose of the group is to work alongside institutions, not outside of them, to use the voices of the leaders of these institutions to make changes within the system. The group is made up of community members and representatives from local agencies.
California StateSacramento Observer

CA Reparations Task Force Elects Chair, Vice Chair at First Meeting

(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans hosted its first public meeting June 1. The virtual gathering marked the official launch of the first-in-the-nation initiative organized to investigate how a state engaged in and benefitted from slavery, and how it practiced or condoned racial discrimination, excluding African Americans from economic and other opportunities.
ImmigrationTimes-Argus

Morrison: Task force must be framed in human rights

This session, Vermont’s lawmakers established a Task Force on Affordable, Accessible Health Care charged with soliciting public input and reporting its findings to the 2022 legislative session. The task force represents a long-overdue opportunity to address the crisis of health care access and affordability in Vermont, which was only exacerbated...
Louisville, KYSentinel-Echo

Task force panel on search warrants meets for first time

The group has only seven months to work toward providing recommendations for reforming the execution of search warrants. Cameron said he was going to form the task force nine months ago following the Louisville police officers killing of Breonna Taylor while executing a search warrant. Monday’s meeting was mostly introductions and handing out subcommittee assignments.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Newly Formed Redistricting Task Force Gets a Consultant

The City Council on Monday hired a consultant to work with the recently formed Redistricting Task Force. The council approved an $85,000 contract with Glendale-based National Demographics Corp. for professional redistricting consultant services based on 7-5 recommendation from the task force. Task force members interviewed three firms, who each had...