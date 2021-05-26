Net Zero 5-Year Review Task Force Meeting 5

Last Friday, the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities Subcommittee on Law Enforcement Policies and Standards held their final meeting to wrap up draft proposals to define use of force. The legislation will now be drafted and presented to committee by task force co-chairs Reps. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) and Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison), who will then find a senate lead. In this segment, public committee members debate removing the final part of the Graham Standard which refers to the U.S. Supreme Court case, Graham v. Connor, where the Court determined that an objective reasonableness standard should apply to a civilian's claim that law enforcement officials used excessive force. Waukesha Deputy Police Chief Dennis Angle argued that it "would drastically change law enforcement as we know it," and that "it is incredibly problematic." Black Lives Matter activist Rebecca Burrell, who proposed the removal, explained that "one thing we could do to change policing would be to restrict shooting people in the back if someone is fleeing."