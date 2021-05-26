Net Zero 5-Year Review Task Force Meeting 5
The Net Zero Action Plan, Cambridge’s climate action plan for buildings adopted in 2015, is being reviewed to respond to current scientific, policy, technology, and equity considerations. A Task Force of community stakeholders has been appointed by the City Manager to inform this review process and recommend potential changes to the Plan. During this fourth of five meetings, Task Force members will share the action adjustment proposals developed during the working group meetings and the full group will work to consider and prioritize these proposals.www.cambridgema.gov