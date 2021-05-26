Cancel
How To Install The Servo Saver On The Axial Ryft [VIDEO]

By Trevor Duncan
RC Car Action
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we will be walking you through How to install the servo saver on the Axial Ryft. Axial® introduces another first with the 1/10 scale RBX10™ Ryft™ 4WD, a kit that allows intermediate level RC drivers to experience the thrills of rock bouncer off-road action. Full-size rock bouncers refuse to stop — or even back down on the throttle — when facing steep climbs and massive rocks. So does the RBX10™ Ryft™ 4WD. This ground-up new Axial® vehicle handles lots of abuse and loads of power!

www.rccaraction.com
