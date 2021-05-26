Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

MISSING: Adam Nieto - Richmond, Texas

By Texas EquuSearch - TXEQ
Woodlands Online& LLC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, TX -- 31 year-old Adam Nieto was last seen in Richmond, Texas on May 20th 2021. Adam was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and a red windbreaker with some type of unknown logo on it. Adam has a small scar on one of his cheekbones. He also has the tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm, and the tattoo of a skull on his upper arm. If you have seen Adam Nieto since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam’s disappearance; please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

www.woodlandsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Richmond, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch#Navy#Texas Equusearch#Unknown Logo#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

UPDATE: Suspect sought in series of grocery store robberies

Both the Fort Bend County and Harris County sheriff’s offices are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a series of robberies in both counties. The young man enters stores, walks up to the service counter, and passes over a note to employees demanding money, law enforcement officials say.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Posted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Richmond, TXrealtynewsreport.com

Two Medical Projects Underway in Richmond

RICHMOND – (Realty News Report) – Two suburban medical projects will break ground soon near the Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County. The transactions are part of a significant trend that has prompted developers to start medical-related projects in Houston’s fast-growing suburbs. The projects will be located in Grand Center...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Richmond, TXsandiegouniontribune.com

Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

RICHMOND, Texas — While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was ordered back behind bars on Friday, the animal’s whereabouts remain a mystery. An all-day court hearing Friday didn’t reveal any...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Man linked to missing tiger returned to Fort Bend County Jail

A man connected to India, the missing tiger, returned to jail Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond and raised it to $300,000 on a separate murder charge. Authorities led Victor Hugo Cuevas off in handcuffs after lawyers at the hearing unveiled new details about the escape of the big cat. Its whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday night when police said Cuevas hopped in a Jeep Cherokee and drove the juvenile animal away from an active police scene.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...