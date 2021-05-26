Harvard Square Advisory Committee Remote Meeting - CANCELLED

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office:. On June 7th and 21st the Trinity County Resource Advisory Committee will hold meetings to conduct business related to the Secure Rural Schools Act. Meetings are open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The meetings will be held virtually and can be accessed via a web link or by calling into a teleconference number, which can be found on the Forest Service website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/stnf/workingtogether/advisorycommittees. The Forest Service website also contains information about the Secure Rural Schools Act and Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).