Health

Harvard Square Advisory Committee Remote Meeting - CANCELLED

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to statewide emergency orders limiting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, and in accordance with Governor Charles D. Baker's Executive Order of March 12, 2020, temporarily amending certain requirements of the Open Meeting Law, as well as the City of Cambridge Temporary Emergency Restrictions on City Public Meetings, City Events and City Permitted Events Due to COVID-19 amended December 31, 2020, meetings of the Harvard Square Advisory Committee will be held with remote participation until further notice. Meetings will be closed to in-person attendance.

