Centier Bank named ‘Best Place to Work’ for 15th year in a row

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, is proud to announce the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has ranked Centier as the #2 “Best Places To Work in Indiana.” The annual awards honored a total of 125 companies from across the state today at the annual celebration held at the Indiana Convention Center and live-streamed virtually.

chicagocrusader.com
