Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Tick’d Off: Colorado’s Tick Season Could Be A Tough One This Year

By A.J.
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tis the season for ticks and it looks like this year could be a year for Lyme disease. I mean, we are just getting towards the end of surviving a pandemic, so this shouldn't be a big deal, but in all seriousness, ticks are something we need to look out for. This is especially true when it comes to our pets, and there are some things you should know on how to keep both you AND your pet safe during tick season, which here in Colorado rolls from around mid April to early November.

power1029noco.com
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Colorado Tick Fever#Colorado State University#The Tick#Out For Season#Early Spring#Lyme Disease#The American Kennel Club#Tick Season#Colorado Rolls#Rocky Mountain#Bites Humans#Rare#Tis The Season#Dogs#Pets#Brushy Areas#Heat#November#Checks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNews On 6

Experts Say Tick Season May Be Worse This Year

Summer temperatures are here to stay, and Oklahoma bug experts said tick season is going to be bad. According to exterminators, Oklahoma's cold winter did not impact the tick population the way you might think. “The cold spell of winter of over a week of freezing temperatures was not enough...
Posted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Is Now Home to First Wolf Litter Since the 1940s

Colorado is now home to its very first wolf litter since the 1940s. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently spotted three wolf pups and there could be more. According to 9News, Colorado Parks and Wildlife just spotted something groundbreaking - Colorado's very first wolf litter in a long, long time. There hasn't been a wolf litter in Colorado since the 1940s so this is major.
Public Healthmanisteenews.com

DHD#10: Prepare for overabundant tick season

Areas across Michigan, including northern Michigan, are seeing an explosion of tick activity this year. As the weather becomes nicer and people head outdoors to enjoy nature, District Health Department #10 reminds everyone to exercise proper precautions to prevent human-tick interactions. Proper precautions include:. • Being aware of surroundings. Most...
Animalsnewspressnow.com

Ticks beginning to appear this year

As people head out for hikes during this cool spring weather, one of the highly annoying things about being outdoors in most seasons is ticks, states a Missouri Department of Conservation release. "Most ticks are found in woodlands, tall grasses, weeds and brushy areas. They’re most common in overgrown vacant...
ScienceScranton Times

It's a bad tick season: What to look for and how to protect yourself

Every spring, after months spent dormant or latched onto a host, those teeny-tiny creatures we all know and hate — ticks — begin to reemerge. Spend time outdoors, and it's not unlikely to encounter one. "They find their way to the tip of grass or branches, and they sit there...
Tennessee StateWSMV

Tick season ramping up in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As temperatures warm up, tick season is coming into full swing in Middle Tennessee. While they may be small, their bites can be devastating. Now that we’re winning the fight against COVID-19, the CDC don’t want us to overlook another health threat – ticks. Ticks are...
Ohio StatePosted by
WTOL 11

Tick season is in full swing in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — As many people start to venture out for the summer, health officials want to make sure everyone stays healthy, and that means checking for ticks. Simple precautions like using insect repellant and covering your skin when venturing out into the woods is an easy way to keep them away.
Posted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Northern Colorado 4th of July Fireworks Show Map

Fourth of July is back with a bang (sorry, I had to). While most events and gatherings were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, we're able to celebrate Independence Day not independently this year. Here's where you can see fireworks shows in Northern Colorado the weekend of July 4,...
Health22 WSBT

Local health officials say tick season starting early this year

They may be incredibly small, but they can really make the summer months bite. Tick season has already gotten a jump start. While you can find ticks year round, it’s really the summer and fall that we see the most of them. However, the past mild winter has led to the health department already seeing calls.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

No Surge In COVID-19 Vaccinations After Colorado Lottery Announced

Right now it seems like if you haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine there are offers everywhere to entice you to get the shot. Currently, you have City Market who is doing a one million dollar giveaway, the state of Colorado doing five- $1 million dollar giveaways, plus lots of smaller businesses offer things such as a free beer if you can show proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You would think with all of these offers the state of Colorado would see a large increase in vaccines being administered but that doesn't seem to be the case.
ScienceArgus Observer Online

Arco doctor warns of heavy tick season

ARCO — The best advice Dr. Mark Bolton with Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco offers about the summer tick season is if one attaches, use tweezers. “Remove it vertically, gently and slowly,” Dr. Bolton said. “Generally in medicine, slowly, steadily and firmly is the way to go.”. The upcoming...
Healthhuntingdondailynews.com

Residents reminded to be aware of ticks this season

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell today reminded Pennsylvanians that tick-borne diseases are present across the state, encouraged residents to seek treatment if they have been bitten by a tick and provided tips to prevent tick bites from occurring.
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

BE TICK FREE

PROVIDENCE – With the unofficial start of summer arriving, state public health and environmental officials are urging residents to safely enjoy the outdoors, as long as they take the necessary COVID-19 precautions by adhering to public health guidance and to take additional precautions to avoid direct contact with ticks that can transmit Lyme disease.
spectrumlocalnews.com

A heavy tick season requires control and prevention

Local pest experts say the tick population is high this season. “We’ve actually been quite busy,” said Bob Gaul, technical director at Thomas Pest Services. “Leaf litter is a great place for ticks to hang out.”. For 30 years, Gaul has been involved in some form or fashion with pest...