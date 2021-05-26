Purdue Northwest to host second annual Environmental Science summer camp
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host its second Environmental Science summer camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT June 28 to July 2. Open to rising high school students, the camp will again take students into the field with visits to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, the Munster landfill, local ponds, and the Portage wastewater treatment plant. Working with scientists and engineers from Biology, Chemistry and Physics, and Construction Engineering and Management Technology, attendees will gather air and water samples for analysis in the biology and chemistry laboratories on the Hammond campus.chicagocrusader.com