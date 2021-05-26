Purdue Northwest to host second annual Environmental Science summer camp

The “Breakdown lake” in the April/May issue is Webster Lake, IN here is a cool Youtube video with Chae Dolson who provided us with a lot of information. I was lucky enough to fish with Webster Lake Guide Service for day in early October. Five muskies boated with the biggest being 39 inches. Thanks Chae and Joe for a fun day on the water! If you want to catch your own trophy musky in Northern Indiana, give Chae Dolsen or Joe Leppert a call. 260-385-0623 Openings still available before freeze up!!!