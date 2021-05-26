Cancel
ESPN Sunday Night Baseball: Classic Rivalry Continues as First Place St. Louis Cardinals Visit Second Place Chicago Cubs on June 13

By Katie Hughes
espnpressroom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN today announced its game selection for the June 13 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo will host the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at 7 p.m. ET. This marks the second Sunday Night Baseball meeting between the classic rivals this season, as the two Clubs squared off on May 23 as well. Entering action on May 26, the Cardinals lead the Cubs by just a half game in the National League Central.

espnpressroom.com
