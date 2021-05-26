The Road to the WCWS: ESPN Networks to Televise Every Game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals
ABC Plays Host to a Super Regional Matchup for First Time Ever. For the 14th consecutive postseason, ESPN will televise every game of the NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals on the Road to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). As many as 24 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and for the first time ever, ABC. Super Regional play gets underway on Thursday, May 27 and concludes on Sunday, May 30.espnpressroom.com