Jersey City, NJ

Party at Porta; Outlander show concludes; Groove on Grove returning

By David Mosca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 12 days ago
After a crazy year and with restrictions beginning to loosen up, Jersey City’s Porta is throwing a rooftop party with pizza, cocktails, and music on Sunday, May 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Porta is adhering to a few rules. For the safety of DJs, staff, and...

News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Jersey City, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

A Massive Food Festival is Coming to Jersey City Next Week

Music festivals aren't the only festivals coming back this year. Food festivals are too. Luckily for us, one of the world's largest food festival is making its return after nearly two years right here in the Garden State. Smorgasburg usually takes place in either New York or Los Angeles. However for the first time on May 29, it'll all go down in Jersey City.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

An Interview with Hoboken Legend ‘Brother Biggie’ of Biggie’s Clam Bar

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

Patel Brothers Supermarket in Jersey City Could be Replaced with Larger Store

Shoppers at a Jersey City grocery store might notice some major changes in the years to come depending on the results of a hearing this week. The Patel Brothers location on Newark Avenue in Jersey City’s India Square business district could be torn down as part of plans to develop an even larger Patel Brothers supermarket that would take up three properties.
Newark, NJNew Jersey Monthly

Tastemaker Mikki Taylor on Newark Nostalgia

Growing up, style maven Mikki Taylor witnessed a glamorous side of Newark most people don’t know. The editor-at-large of Essence magazine, who has earned a reputation as a beauty authority for women of color, grew up in the city in the 1950s and 1960s. Back then, her mother, Modina, traveled with Sarah Vaughan as her personal wardrobe/hair stylist and makeup artist and later ran Beauty à la Carte, a Clinton Avenue hair salon. We talked with Taylor about her memories of the city where she still attends church weekly, and is an active member of the Women of NJPAC Association, and which is the subject of her Audible audiobook, Force of Beauty: A Newark Family Memoir. Taylor lives with her husband in Union County; Modina is no longer with her, “but she lives with me in spirit,” she says.
Jersey City, NJjerseycityupfront.com

Jersey City’s All About Downtown Festival is on for 2021

Mark your calendars: The All About Downtown Food Festival is back. Jersey City’s premiere street festival will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 12pm to 8pm, announced the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District (HDSID) via social media. Like many events, the festival was cancelled last year due to the...
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

The Lunchtime Ministry: Serving the Homeless Community in Hoboken for 50 Years

In the past year, homelessness—already a major issue—has been on the rise. The January 2020 Point-In-Time & Housing Inventory County determined that Hudson County saw a 6% increase in homelessness overall with nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Hoboken specifically. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating resources in communities nationwide and likely having an impact on these rates, programs like The Lunchtime Ministry are vital.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Temple celebrates return to in-person acitvities

On March 9, 2020, the congregation of Jersey City’s Temple Beth-El gathered to celebrate Purim, which commemorates the Jewish people being saved from persecution in ancient Persia. The holiday, which is often marked by carnivals, costumes and performances retelling the story, would be the last time the temple community would be gathered together in the synagogue for 15 months.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Newark, NJ98online.com

Shinedown announces fall tour

Shinedown has announced a U.S. tour for this fall. The headlining trek, which will feature support from The Struts and Zero 9:36 on select dates, is set to launch September 10 in Newark, New Jersey, and will wrap up October 9 in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday,...
Newark, NJNJBIZ

Change of venue

Some of the world’s greatest performers have taken the stage at Newark Symphony Hall – the Metropolitan Opera, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and the Rolling Stones to name just a few. But the century-old venue in the heart of downtown Newark has seen better days, and Taneshia Nash Laird is in charge of returning it to glory.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

NYC’s Flip Sigi Bringing Filipino Taqueria to Jersey City

A unique restaurant, known for infusing the diverse flavors of the Philippines into Mexican, Asian, and American dishes, will be opening on the ground floor of a new development near the Journal Square neighborhood. Manhattan’s Flip Sigi has announced they will be crossing the Hudson River and setting up shop...
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Stack Creamery Opens in Jersey City

Some of Westwood’s favorite sweet treats have made their way to Jersey City. Located at 465 Central Avenue, Stack Creamery is bringing its ice cream and custom ice cream sandwich bar to Chilltown, complete with ready-made, ready-to-enjoy options, and pastel-colored decor to match the menu as of April 27th. Read on to learn more about Stack Creamery expanding to Jersey City, and what you’ll find at this new spot in The Heights.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

17 N.J. rooftop bars you need to visit this summer

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, bar and restaurant capacities increase and bar seating returns, there’s no better place to celebrate the Garden State’s best season than at one of the region’s rooftop bars. Luckily, there are plenty around New Jersey to check out — after all, there’s nothing better than booze with a view.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City to welcome foodie festival

Smorgasburg, a popular open air food festival, will open in Jersey City for the first time on May 29. Photo provided by Smorgasburg. Jersey City’s Harborside neighborhood will welcome Smorgasburg on Saturday, May 29, as the popular Brooklyn-founded food festival expands across the river into New Jersey this year to the delight of foodies.