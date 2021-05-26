Welcome rains across the Chicago area overnight

As a cold front moved southeast through the Chicago area overnight, it was preceded and accompanied by a welcome wide band of showers and a few thunderstorms. As is the nature of showers, there was a wide range in rainfall totals- most falling in the quarter to half-inch category. However there was a southwest-northeast-oriented narrow band of rain totaling three-quarters to over an inch and a quarter that ran from LaSalle County through northern Kendall County, southeast Kane County, central and southern Du Page County into northern Cook County (see plotted Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network map below). Rain was still occurring this morning over NW Indiana.