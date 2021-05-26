Cancel
Earn Jetblue and American Airline Miles on All Flights

By Rocky Horan
American Airlines and JetBlue are now allowing frequent flyers to earn miles on all fights, not just codeshares. With an expansion of the JetBlue-American Airlines Northeast Alliance, flyers will reap the benefits through todays changes. Regardless of which airline a frequent flyers books with, one can earn miles on either airline. Going forward, when booking on JetBlue or American, one can choose to credit miles to either airline.

