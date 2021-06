Days after the reports first started to come in, it’s now official: Gary Cole is joining NCIS season 19. However, he is not playing the role that you would expect. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the Veep / The West Wing alum is going to be a series regular and his role is FBI Special Agent Alden Park. However, he is not going to be a replacement for Mark Harmon’s role of Jethro Gibbs. This is important since a “new Gibbs” would almost immediately be met with backlash from fans, especially since we’d rather see McGee step into that role if Gibbs is not going to be around. (We reported yesterday that Harmon may only be in a small handful of season 19 episodes.)