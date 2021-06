EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department and Victory Automotive have teamed up to prevent catalytic converter theft at zero cost to the public. Two stripes of high heat pants will be painted onto your catalytic converter to deter a thief from stealing the device. The service will be free of charge on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Automotive on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.