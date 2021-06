A far cry from the strips of shiny pastel-colored plastic it once was, vinyl siding design has come a long way since its inception—much of today’s vinyl siding is difficult to discern from other exterior treatments. It won’t fade, so the color stays true for decades, and it requires little more than an occasional wash to remove algae and mold growth. Is it the right choice for your home? The answer to this question will depend, and the wide range of costs reflects the variations in the market, the style of the home, and aesthetic preferences. Doing a little research on the cost of vinyl siding and available options will help you make the best choices and save money.