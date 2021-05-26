Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite CB Radios locations - how to use the CB radios to hear hidden messages

By Iain Wilson
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You need to find Fortnite CB radios to help out Bunker Jonesy, as he's convinced that they've started talking to him. He follows this up by saying "I hope she knows what she's getting herself in to", which only serves to heighten the mystery around the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests. Whose voice did he hear, are aliens communicating over the radio frequencies, or is there a more sinister conspiracy afoot in Fortnite? We'll hopefully find out soon, and if you use the Fortnite CB radios then it may help answer some of these questions.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Achievements#Radio Frequencies#Live Radio#Fortnite Cb Radios#Fn Radio#Slurpy#Fortnite Guardian Towers#Fortnite Characters#Fortnite Gold Bars#Fortnite Warning Signs#Fortnite Quests#Fortnite Bounties#Fortnite Wolves#Fortnite Chickens#Fortnite Raptors#Fortnite Boars#Fortnite Off Road Tires#Storage#Telescopes#Aliens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7: Official Battle Pass Trailer

Epic Games' Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 will feature an alien invasion, and the new season kicks off with a fresh Battle Pass. However, rather than unlocking cosmetics via battle pass levels, players will instead earn Battle Stars. In Invasion, Battle Stars can be exchanged for Battle Pass rewards in whichever order you fancy. There will also be special rewards that will become available after purchasing all the other rewards.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get the Kymera Ray Gun in Fortnite Season 7

Along with UFOs and other alien items, the Kymera Ray Gun is a new weapon for players to use in Fortnite Season 7, and here’s how to get your hands on it. Fortnite Season 7 has well and truly delivered on its promises to threaten the world with aliens and their sophisticated technology. When they’re not busy abducting players or dumping Cosmic Chests everywhere, the aliens are also busy firing their powerful Kymera Ray Guns.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite Season 7: What Are Alien Artifacts?

Alien Artifacts are a new resource added in Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Season 7, along with Battle Stars. Unlike Gold Bars, which are used in matches, Alien Artifacts are used in the lobby to permanently claim more Kymera styles. Kymera is a Battle Pass skin who unlocks on the first...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 Withered Plumes: How to find the Circle of Bones and finish the Essence of Obscurity

You'll need Destiny 2 Withered Plume to finish the Essence of Obscurity introduced in the Shadowkeep expansion. This awards the submachine gun Every Waking Moment, which at this point is just an item for your collection since it's been permanently sunset (that is, power capped). Still, it's worth polishing off the Essence quests for completion's sake, so here's a quick guide on where to find the Circle of Bones and collect Destiny 2 Withered Plumes.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 reveal set for this week

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 reveal will drop during a Summer Game Fest stream this week. If you want to catch the world premiere live, head to the Summer Game Fest YouTube channel and set a reminder for Thursday, June 10, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT, just ahead of E3 2021 and GamesRadar's Future Games Show.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Sims 4 free build cheat - how to build anywhere in the Sims

The Sims 4 free build cheats let you build anywhere. Tired of the spatial restrictions of The Sims 4 Build Mode? Want to expand your horizons and forge ahead with your The Sims 4 builds in a free and easy manner? This is where The Sims 4 free build cheats come into play. These cheats will allow for a whole world of new opportunities to get creative within the game and it’s all pretty simple you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried it out sooner. We’ve got The Sims 4 free build cheats to provide you with full building freedom.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath: How to find the World's Grave and finish the Essence of Rage

The weapons awarded by the Shadowkeep Essences have been sunset, but they can still be collected for completion's sake, so you may find yourself in need of the Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath collectible. For that, you'll need to head to a very specific spot in the World's Grave, which is easier said than done. So, here's a quick guide on how to get the Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Genshin Impact characters Yoimiya and Sayu revealed months ahead of their release

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo revealed two new characters coming to its open-world action JRPG: Yoimiya the pyro bow user and Sayu the anemo user. The studio casually released art of both characters, as well as a new look at the cryo sword user Ayaka, on Twitter. Importantly, it did so shortly after revealing the first of two character Wish banners coming in update 1.6, which launches this Wednesday, June 9.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Days Gone mod increases horde sizes for an extra challenge

Days Gone hordes can get an awful lot bigger thanks to this impressive new mod. Over the last week, shortly after Days Gone first debuted on PC, a new mod for the emerged through the Nexus Mods hub (thanks, PCGamesN). This new mod, simply called Massive (Challenging) Hordes, does exactly what it says on the tin, ballooning the hordes of post-apocalyptic North America to massive numbers.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon crossover called BattleCat possibly leaked

A Tom Clancy crossover game featuring The Division, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon could be on the way according to a leak. The supposed leak comes from Twitter user Zer0Bytes_, who shared official-looking images from the game, referred to as The Division BattleCat, though it is not clear if that is a project name or the actual name of the game. The photos hint towards a role-based player vs player first-person shooter game with different modes.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug foils co-op players

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug has been frustrating players for at least several weeks, and it doesn't seem like a fix is on the way. The glitch afflicts players who try to start a Spec Ops round in Modern Warfare while playing in local split screen co-op. It's easy to tell if you've been affected because, well, your guns will be invisible. You'll still be able to fire them and otherwise use them as normal, but they won't appear in the corner of your screen. The good news is you can see more stuff in the bottom right part of the screen. The bad news is when you aim, you aren't really aiming down anything, and just have to eyeball where you think the sights would be.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign Product Review: Build & Battle Box

It's Chilling Reign pre-release weekend! The latest set of the Pokémon TCG won't be out officially until June 18th, but tournament-official game stores can begin selling Build & Battle Boxes this weekend. I went down to my local game store, Brothers Grim Games in Selden, NY, and picked up two boxes. Let's crack them open and see what we get.
Facebookfloridasportsman.com

AUTOMATIC RADIO CHECKS?

Are there any automatic radio checks working in the north biscayne bay area? Sea tow in north bay village use to have one on. channel 26 but I don't think its operating now. This was a great service just to make sure it's working when you head out, any updated information on this would be great.