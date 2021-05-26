Fortnite CB Radios locations - how to use the CB radios to hear hidden messages
You need to find Fortnite CB radios to help out Bunker Jonesy, as he's convinced that they've started talking to him. He follows this up by saying "I hope she knows what she's getting herself in to", which only serves to heighten the mystery around the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests. Whose voice did he hear, are aliens communicating over the radio frequencies, or is there a more sinister conspiracy afoot in Fortnite? We'll hopefully find out soon, and if you use the Fortnite CB radios then it may help answer some of these questions.www.gamesradar.com