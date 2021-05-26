Fortnite CB Radios locations - how to use the CB radios to hear hidden messages

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare split screen invisible weapons bug has been frustrating players for at least several weeks, and it doesn't seem like a fix is on the way. The glitch afflicts players who try to start a Spec Ops round in Modern Warfare while playing in local split screen co-op. It's easy to tell if you've been affected because, well, your guns will be invisible. You'll still be able to fire them and otherwise use them as normal, but they won't appear in the corner of your screen. The good news is you can see more stuff in the bottom right part of the screen. The bad news is when you aim, you aren't really aiming down anything, and just have to eyeball where you think the sights would be.