Newly identified genetic variants play a role in bipolar disorder

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Danish psychiatry research-project iPSYCH have contributed to identify 33 new genetic variants which, as it turns out, play a role in bipolar disorder. To achieve this, they have examined DNA profiles from 413,000 people. A number of scientific working groups are currently attempting to identify the genetic...

www.news-medical.net
