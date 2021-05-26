Cancel
New York City, NY

POLL: Majority of New York Wants One COVID-era Mandate To Continue

Hopkins
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 12 days ago
The people have spoken. Not every order from the state during the COVID pandemic has been unpopular or restrictive. In fact, a new survey conducted says that a majority of New Yorkers want one particular service to continue indefinitely. This service has helped many businesses across the state stay afloat during one of the worst economic downturns in over a decade. But, the NY Post says if the ruling is not extended again by June 5, it will expire.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

