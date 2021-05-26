Cancel
NFL

Taylor Lewan and Kevin Byard join the Julio Jones recruiting efforts

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, the race to land Julio Jones is officially on. Jones said on live television that he wants out of Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans could certainly use a receiver opposite of A.J. Brown. Yesterday, we wrote about Brown’s recruiting efforts after he took to Instagram to leave a...

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ 2021 schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
Dianna Russini says Julio Jones trade talks are still going on

The Atlanta Falcons were surprisingly brought into trade conversations with one of their stars recently, when reports surfaced that the team was possibly considering shipping star wide receiver Julio Jones to a new team. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the possible trade, saying that there are still conversations about trading Jones being had.
Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
Rams Out On Julio Jones?

The Rams have discussed Julio Jones, but they’re not currently in the mix for the wide receiver (via PFT). While things could change, the cost appears to be too high for a team that’s already short on draft capital. [RELATED: Rams Discuss Julio Jones]. The Falcons are seeking a first-round...
Four Teams for Julio Jones

I put this article together to give people an idea of the 4 teams that would be the most beneficial to Julio Jones‘s fantasy value. First off, I never thought this day would happen, Julio Jones is on the market and the NFL is going crazy. We got Shannon Sharpe asking Jones on Fox Sports Undisputed, “Do you want to go to the Cowboys or stay in Atlanta?”, which Jones responded “I’m out of there” (talking about Atlanta). Julio Jones has officially become the talk of the town for something off the field. Something I never thought I’d say considering Jones has steered relatively clear of the wide receiver antics that has gotten the best of greats in the past. I’ll never think of Julio as Odell Beckham or Terrell Owens, but this latest insight makes me wonder what Jones brings to his next team.
Report: Another Contender Joins The Julio Jones Sweepstakes

It’s tough to predict where Julio Jones will play football next season in large part because there are several trade suitors lining up for his services. On Saturday, one more title contender was added to the mix. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens could trade for...
Claypool: I'd love to see Julio Jones join Steelers

Add Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool to the long list of NFL players who would like to see their team acquire Julio Jones. "I would love him in Pittsburgh," Claypool told TMZ Sports. The Steelers' wide receiver group already features the likes of Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. But...
Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire Julio Jones

Julio Jones is reportedly unhappy in Atlanta. The Alabama product has not been shy about his frustration with the Falcons, stating on Fox Sports' Undisputed that “I’m outta there.”. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday morning that Atlanta has received at least one offer of a first round pick for the...
Ravens to make a play for Julio Jones?

The NFL offseason never really feels over until Week 1. While some teams have started to meet for voluntary workouts, rosters for training camp are far from set. One big name that feels inevitable to move is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who recently said that he is out of there when talking about Atlanta.
Can the Packers afford Julio Jones?

Can the Green Bay Packers afford to trade for disgruntled Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones? It’s a fair question, as the NFL’s complicated cap system makes fans question what is possible within its structure. (Rule #1: It’s always a great model to confuse the fans.) The truth of the matter is that the Packers 1) can absolutely trade for Jones and 2) it is not a trade that could happen in isolation.
Julio Jones Isn’t Running On Empty

It’s a bit of an understatement to say the relationship between Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons is strained. After Jones told Shannon Sharpe, “I’m out of there … I want to win,” on live TV last week, it’s probably fair to characterize the 10-year partnership as just about doomed. Reports indicate that the superstar receiver has been unhappy with the Falcons since his 2019 contract negotiations, and at least one journalist has said that Jones thinks Matt Ryan has lost his fastball. These aren’t the statements of a player expecting to stick around for another year.
21 for 21: Where will Julio Jones land this offseason

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.