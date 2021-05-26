Taylor Lewan and Kevin Byard join the Julio Jones recruiting efforts

I put this article together to give people an idea of the 4 teams that would be the most beneficial to Julio Jones‘s fantasy value. First off, I never thought this day would happen, Julio Jones is on the market and the NFL is going crazy. We got Shannon Sharpe asking Jones on Fox Sports Undisputed, “Do you want to go to the Cowboys or stay in Atlanta?”, which Jones responded “I’m out of there” (talking about Atlanta). Julio Jones has officially become the talk of the town for something off the field. Something I never thought I’d say considering Jones has steered relatively clear of the wide receiver antics that has gotten the best of greats in the past. I’ll never think of Julio as Odell Beckham or Terrell Owens, but this latest insight makes me wonder what Jones brings to his next team.