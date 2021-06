Taste Addison is back! I cannot express with words how happy and excited I am about this! For someone who loves food, loves to eat, loves to try out new cuisines Taste Addison is nothing short of a dream. This summer for two whole days, I will be living out that dream again. On June 4th and 5th all eyes and empty stomachs will be heading to Addison Circle for a weekend of food, live music, games, shopping, and overall happiness.