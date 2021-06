This year, we’ve got stories that should resonate with Shore veterans and newbies alike. We guide you to some of the Shore’s less crowded beaches, give a taste of the coastline’s coolest spots for ice cream, and suggest some tours that will add to your appreciation of the Shore’s natural and historic attractions. We also check in with the Shore’s theaters to get their forecasts for the coming season. While it was a rough go for all last year, these Shore entrepreneurs and impresarios, too, are excited about summer 2021.