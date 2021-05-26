Fantom 5500mAh 130C 7.4v 2S OCTANE Pro Drag Series LiPo
NEW 2021 IMPROVED CHEMISTRY! LOWER IR and FLATTER DISCHARGE CURVE!. OCTANE Pro Drag Series batteries pack the power! OCTANE Pro Drag Series batteries feature chemistry that produces the ultimate combination of power and low resistance. OCTANE Pro Drag Series batteries are developed for the extreme demands of pro-level drag racing, where horsepower and low internal resistance is critical. For the Ultimate LiPo Power and Performance, Fantom Racing OCTANE Pro Drag Series LiPo’s set the standard for high-performance LiPo technology!www.rccaraction.com