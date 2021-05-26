Fantom 5500mAh 130C 7.4v 2S OCTANE Pro Drag Series LiPo

The biggest and baddest that short course off-road racing has to offer, the Off Road Racing Series Pro 4 truck boasts more than 700 horsepower going to its four driven wheels. Only the best of the best are able to tackle these trucks in the real world, and full-contact racing is a prerequisite of the series. See if you have what it takes to soar over massive jumps and conquer tight dirt corners in the fixed setup version of this challenging discipline!